Full list of US 2024 federal holiday dates
The list of US federal holidays is made up of 11 days of significance that Americans recognize and celebrate
On Thursday, July 4, the US will honor Independence Day.
Every year, on the fourth of July, the US celebrates America’s independence from Great Britain in 1776. That year, on July 2, the Continental Congress passed Richard Henry Lee’s resolution for independence. Lee, a Virginia delegate, introduced his proposal during the June 7 Continental Congress meeting at the Pennsylvania State House in Philadelphia.
On July 4, 1776, the Declaration of Independence, drafted by Thomas Jefferson, was adopted by the delegates from all 13 colonies. Though the law recognizes specific federal holidays, this does not mean that individuals working for private businesses are required to have work off.
From Veterans Day to Christmas, here are the dates of the 2024 federal holidays.
New Year’s Day: Monday, January 1
Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.: Monday, January 15
Presidents’ Day: Monday, February 19
Memorial Day: Monday, May 27
Juneteenth National Independence Day: Wednesday, June 19
Independence Day: Thursday, July 4
Labor Day: Monday, September 2
Indigenous Peoples’ Day (also observed as Columbus Day): Monday, October 14
Veterans Day: Monday, November 11
Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 28
Christmas Day: Wednesday, December 25
Other important days to note:
Valentine’s Day: Wednesday, February 14
St Patrick’s Day: Sunday, March 17
Good Friday: Friday, March 29
Easter: Sunday, March 31
Passover: Monday, April 22
