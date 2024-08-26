Full list of US 2024 federal holiday dates

Support truly

On Thursday, September 2, the US will honor Labor Day.

Every year, on the first Monday in September, the US pays tribute to all the American workers who’ve helped further the social and economic success of the country. Peter J McGuire, the co-founder of the American Federation of Labor, and Matthew Maguire, a machinist, are believed to have first proposed the holiday. However, according to the US Department of Labor, recent research suggests Maguire had proposed the celebration in 1882 when he was working as the secretary of New York’s Central Labor Union.

Before the day was officially recognized as a federal holiday in 1894, only labor activists and singular states celebrated its importance. New York was the first state to introduce a bill for the holiday. Once 29 states had passed legislation recognizing Labor Day, Congress passed the act that established it as a federal holiday.

Though the law recognizes specific federal holidays, this does not mean that individuals working for private businesses are required to have work off.

From Veterans Day to Christmas, here are the dates of the 2024 federal holidays.

New Year’s Day: Monday, January 1

Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.: Monday, January 15

Presidents’ Day: Monday, February 19

Memorial Day: Monday, May 27

Juneteenth National Independence Day: Wednesday, June 19

Independence Day: Thursday, July 4

Labor Day: Monday, September 2

Indigenous Peoples’ Day (also observed as Columbus Day): Monday, October 14

Veterans Day: Monday, November 11

Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 28

Christmas Day: Wednesday, December 25

Other important days to note:

Valentine’s Day: Wednesday, February 14

St Patrick’s Day: Sunday, March 17

Good Friday: Friday, March 29

Easter: Sunday, March 31

Passover: Monday, April 22