Full list of US 2024 federal holiday dates

The list of US federal holidays is made up of 11 days of significance that Americans recognize and celebrate

Kaleigh Werner
New York
Tuesday 26 November 2024 18:39 GMT
NYC Veterans Day Parade

On Thursday, November 28, the US will honor Thanksgiving.

Each year, on the fourth Thursday in November, US citizens gather with their friends and family to celebrate what they are thankful for. The day is meant to commemorate the first Thanksgiving in 1621 when the English colonists in Plymouth, Massachusetts hosted an autumn harvest feast with the Wampanoag Indians, who were native to the land.

Amid the Civil War in 1863, President Abraham Lincoln officially declared Thanksgiving Day a national holiday that would be honored every year in November.

While many families celebrate Thanksgiving in America, the holiday has been considered controversial for years. Some people believe the day ignores the history of Native American oppression at the hands of the English settlers.

Though the law recognizes specific federal holidays, this does not mean that individuals working for private businesses are required to have work off.

From Veterans Day to Christmas, here are the dates of the 2024 federal holidays.

New Year’s Day: Monday, January 1

Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.: Monday, January 15

Presidents’ Day: Monday, February 19

Memorial Day: Monday, May 27

Juneteenth National Independence Day: Wednesday, June 19

Independence Day: Thursday, July 4

Labor Day: Monday, September 2

Indigenous Peoples’ Day (also observed as Columbus Day): Monday, October 14

Veterans Day: Monday, November 11

Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 28

Christmas Day: Wednesday, December 25

Other important days to note:

Valentine’s Day: Wednesday, February 14

St Patrick’s Day: Sunday, March 17

Good Friday: Friday, March 29

Easter: Sunday, March 31

Passover: Monday, April 22

