Full list of US 2024 federal holiday dates
The list of US federal holidays is made up of 11 days of significance that Americans recognize and celebrate
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
On Thursday, November 28, the US will honor Thanksgiving.
Each year, on the fourth Thursday in November, US citizens gather with their friends and family to celebrate what they are thankful for. The day is meant to commemorate the first Thanksgiving in 1621 when the English colonists in Plymouth, Massachusetts hosted an autumn harvest feast with the Wampanoag Indians, who were native to the land.
Amid the Civil War in 1863, President Abraham Lincoln officially declared Thanksgiving Day a national holiday that would be honored every year in November.
While many families celebrate Thanksgiving in America, the holiday has been considered controversial for years. Some people believe the day ignores the history of Native American oppression at the hands of the English settlers.
Though the law recognizes specific federal holidays, this does not mean that individuals working for private businesses are required to have work off.
From Veterans Day to Christmas, here are the dates of the 2024 federal holidays.
New Year’s Day: Monday, January 1
Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.: Monday, January 15
Presidents’ Day: Monday, February 19
Memorial Day: Monday, May 27
Juneteenth National Independence Day: Wednesday, June 19
Independence Day: Thursday, July 4
Labor Day: Monday, September 2
Indigenous Peoples’ Day (also observed as Columbus Day): Monday, October 14
Veterans Day: Monday, November 11
Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 28
Christmas Day: Wednesday, December 25
Other important days to note:
Valentine’s Day: Wednesday, February 14
St Patrick’s Day: Sunday, March 17
Good Friday: Friday, March 29
Easter: Sunday, March 31
Passover: Monday, April 22
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments