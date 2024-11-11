Full list of US 2024 federal holiday dates
The list of US federal holidays is made up of 11 days of significance that Americans recognize and celebrate
On Monday, November 11, the US will honor Veterans Day.
Each year, on November 11, regardless of what day of the week the date falls on, US citizens commemorate military personnel who served in the Armed Forces. Veterans Day also coincides with Armistice Day and Remembrance Day, two holidays recognized in other countries to mark the end of World War I.
In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson declared Armistice Day, now known as Veteran’s Day, would always take place on the same day in November because the temporary cessation of World War I hostilities went into effect on November 11, 1918, at the eleventh hour.
Originally, the purpose of Armistice Day was to remember the lives of World War I veterans only. However, nine years after World War II ended, the 83rd Congress revised a 1938 act that established Armistice Day as a legal holiday to make November 11 Veterans Day, honoring the lives of all military members. President Dwight D. Eisenhower then issued the first Veterans Day proclamation on October 8, 1954.
Though the law recognizes specific federal holidays, this does not mean that individuals working for private businesses are required to have work off.
From Veterans Day to Christmas, here are the dates of the 2024 federal holidays.
New Year’s Day: Monday, January 1
Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.: Monday, January 15
Presidents’ Day: Monday, February 19
Memorial Day: Monday, May 27
Juneteenth National Independence Day: Wednesday, June 19
Independence Day: Thursday, July 4
Labor Day: Monday, September 2
Indigenous Peoples’ Day (also observed as Columbus Day): Monday, October 14
Veterans Day: Monday, November 11
Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 28
Christmas Day: Wednesday, December 25
Other important days to note:
Valentine’s Day: Wednesday, February 14
St Patrick’s Day: Sunday, March 17
Good Friday: Friday, March 29
Easter: Sunday, March 31
Passover: Monday, April 22
