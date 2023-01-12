Jump to content

US federal holidays 2023: Full list and calendar dates

The list of US federal holidays is made up of 11 days of significance that Americans recognise and celebrate

Chelsea Ritschel
New York
Thursday 12 January 2023 12:30
The New Year has arrived, which means Americans have an entire calendar’s worth of federal holidays to look forward to.

At midnight on December 31, individuals around the world celebrated the start of 2023. The date also marked the arrival of the first federal holiday of the year in the US, New Year’s Day on January 1.

However, because New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday in 2023, the holiday was officially observed on Monday, January 2nd.

First introduced by Congress in 1885 when it was decided that federal employees should have certain days off from work, the list of US federal holidays is made up of 11 days of significance that Americans recognise - and celebrate.

To ensure that these holidays are observed, certain guidelines have been put in place, with federal holidays that fall on a Saturday observed by federal employees on the previous Friday, while holidays that fall on Sunday are observed the following Monday.

On these 11 days, all non-essential federal offices are closed, while banks, post offices and schools may also be closed. However, that doesn’t mean that all Americans will receive a day off from work, as employees in the private sector may or may not get the day off, depending on their employer.

From Juneteenth to Thanksgiving, these are the dates of the 2023 federal holidays.

2023 federal holidays:

New Year’s Day: Sunday, January 1 (Observed Monday, January 2)

Martin Luther King Jr Day: Monday, January 16

Presidents’ Day: Monday, February 20

Memorial Day: Monday, May 29

Juneteenth: Friday, June 16

Independence Day: Tuesday, July 4

Labor Day: Monday, September 4

Indigenous Peoples’ Day (also observed as Columbus Day): Monday, October 9

Veterans’ Day: Saturday, November 11 (Observed Friday, November 10)

Thanksgiving: Thursday, November 23

Christmas: Monday, December 25

Other important days to note:

Valentine’s Day: Tuesday, February 14

St Patrick’s Day: Friday, March 17

Passover: Thursday, April 6

Good Friday: Friday, April 7

Easter: Sunday, April 9

Mother’s Day: Sunday, May 14

Father’s Day: Sunday, June 18

