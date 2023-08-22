30-minute summer recipes for all the family to enjoy

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyEats email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Warm summer evenings call for tasty meals, without having to spend hours in the kitchen. To help those looking for quick and easy summer mealtime inspiration, Discover Great Veg has shared a menu of tasty recipes packed full of our favourite vegetables, that can be on the table in under half an hour.

With five flavoursome recipes to choose from, each inspired by global cuisines, there is something for everyone to enjoy. From the Moroccan flavours of the harissa and kale flatbreads, to the washing-up friendly, one-pot kale and carrot pilaf, these dishes are all fuss-free and can be made with minimal preparation.

For a light and zesty supper with fewer than 450 calories, look to the Asian-style shredded chicken and kale salad. This dish takes less than five minutes to cook and is ideal for using up any leftover roast chicken you may have in the fridge.

The Japanese-inspired salmon with soy, cavolo nero and sushi rice makes an impressive dinner, but takes just 20 minutes to get on the table. The kale and carrot pilaf is an easy, nourishing meal for all the family to enjoy, and better still – it only needs one pan to make.

Finally, bring a taste of the Middle East to your day with the cavolo nero and chickpea falafelswith harrissa, a colourful dish that takes just 10 minutes to prep and 10 minutes to cook. Or the harissa, kale and hummus flatbreads is a tasty alternative to a sandwich and contains one of your five a day, is low in saturated fat and a great source of fibre, protein and folate.

Asian-style shredded chicken and kale salad

A light and zesty supper with fewer than 450 calories (Discover Great Veg)

Serves: 2

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 3 minutes

Ingredients:

125g kale

1 small leek, shredded

Zest and juice 1 lime

3 tbsp coconut cream

1 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tsp Thai fish sauce

1 carrot, shredded

200g roast chicken, shredded

Method:

Cook the kale in boiling water for 2 minutes, add then leek and cook for 30 seconds then drain and run under cold water. Pat dry on kitchen paper.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, mix together the lime zest and juice, the coconut cream, mayonnaise and fish sauce, toss in the carrot, chicken and kale mix, season to taste.

Cooks tip: Great for leftover roast chicken from the Sunday roast and perfect for picnics.

Cavolo nero falafels with harissa yoghurt sauce

A colourful dish that takes just 10 minutes to prep and 10 minutes to cook (Discover Great Veg)

Serves: 2

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

400g can chick peas, drained and rinsed

200g pack cavolo nero, thick stalks removed

1 tbsp tahini

1 clove garlic

½ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp ground coriander

2 tbsp vegetable oil

100g yoghurt (or plant-based alternative)

1 tsp harissa paste

Method:

Place the chickpeas in a food processor with the leaves from 2 stems cavolo nero, roughly chopped, the tahini, garlic and spices and blend to a coarse paste, season well.

Divide into 8 and roll into balls.

Heat the oil and fry the falafels for 2-3 minutes until golden, turning once half way.

Remove and add the remaining cavolo nero, shredded and fry for 2-3 minutes, season.

Meanwhile, mix together the yoghurt and harissa.

Serve the falafels onto the cavolo nero and drizzle with the harissa yoghurt.

Harissa, kale and hummus flatbreads

A tasty alternative to a sandwich and contains one of your five a day (Discover Great Veg)

Serves: 2

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 5 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tbsp olive oil

250g bag kale, thick stalks removed

1 tbsp harissa paste

2 flatbreads

100g hummus

Pomegranate seed and toasted sesame seed to garnish (optional)

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200C, gas mark 6.

Heat the oil in a large frying pan and fry the kale for 3-4 minutes, add the harissa and season.

Meanwhile, warm the flatbreads according to pack instructions. Spread with the hummus and top with the kale.

Serve sprinkled with pomegranate and sesame seeds if liked.

Kale and carrot spelt pilaf

An easy, nourishing meal for all the family to enjoy (Discover Great Veg)

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

1 tbsp vegetable oil

1 red onion, chopped

2 carrots, sliced

1 tbsp curry powder

250g spelt

800ml vegetable stock

50g sultanas

250g bag kale

Coriander to garnish

Method:

Heat the oil in a large saucepan and fry the onion and carrots for 5 minutes. Stir in the curry powder and cook for 1 minute. Add the spelt and then the stock and sultanas. Bring to the boil and simmer for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the kale and cook for a further 5 minutes. Season to taste.

Serve sprinkled with chopped coriander.

Salmon with soy, cavolo nero and sushi rice

An impressive dinner that takes just 20 minutes to get on the table (Discover Great Veg)

Serves: 2

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

½ small red onion, sliced

25g sushi ginger, shredded, plus 1 tbsp pickling juice

125g sushi rice

1 tbsp vegetable oil

2 salmon fillets

125g thick cut cavolo nero

2 tsp toasted sesame oil

1 tbsp soy sauce

Method:

Mix the onion with the ginger juice and set aside.

Place the rice, 250ml water and a pinch salt in a small saucepan, cover and cook on a low heat for 15-20 minutes until just tender, leave the lid on and set aside.

Meanwhile, heat the vegetable oil in a frying pan and fry the salmon for 10 minutes, turning halfway until cooked through.

Cook the cavolo nero in boiling water for 3-4 minutes, drain well. Heat the sesame oil in a frying pan and fry half the onion for 2 minutes, add the ginger, cavolo nero, rice and soy and stir fry for 1-2 minutes.

Serve the salmon on top of the rice mixture and scatter with the remaining onion.

For more information about great veg and to discover more delicious simple recipes, visit www.discovergreatveg.co.uk