Super simple Twixmas baking recipes that require minimal effort

Stepping back into the kitchen between Christmas and new year is often the last thing anyone wants to do.

But if you do find that you have a bit of festive cheer left, these easy Twixmas baking recipes – designed to be super simple, using only a handful of ingredients and ready in just a few steps – will keep the celebrations going with minimal effort.

Chocolate cookie cups

Makes: 12 cookie cups

Prep time: 15 mins | Cook time: 18-20 mins

Ingredients:

150g unsalted butter, softened to room temperature, plus extra for greasing

200g granulated sugar

1 egg

200 plain flour

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

Pinch of flaky sea salt (optional)

100g dark or milk chocolate chips

12 tbsp Bonne Maman Hazelnut Chocoate spread

Equipment:

Large mixing bowl

Wooden spoon

12-hole muffin tin, greased with butter

Tablespoon

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180C (fan).

2. In the large mixing bowl, cream together the butter and sugar by smoothing them against the side of the bowl with the back of the wooden spoon, then add the egg, followed by the flour, bicarbonate of soda and salt. Mix in the chocolate chips and bring together to form a dough.

3. Divide the dough evenly into 12 portions (approx 60g), roll into balls and place into each muffin tin cavity. Push each one down gently to flatten then place in the oven for 18-20 minutes until risen and golden. They will still be soft and a little sunken in the centre, this is how you want them to be.

4. Whilst hot and still in the muffin tray, use the back of a spoon to make the wells in the centres of the cookie cups a little deeper, being careful not to break them.

5. Spoon a tablespoon of Bonne Maman Hazelnut Chocolate spread into the centre of each cookie cup and leave to soften for a few minutes.

6. Gently remove the cookie cups from the muffin tin and serve warm as they are or with a scoop of ice cream on top.

Jam and custard tart

Not just for Christmas, this gorgeous tart will make your tummy sing Hallelujah (Easy Peasy Baking Campaign/Bonne Maman)

Makes: 1x9inch tart

Prep time: 30 mins | Cook time: 45 mins

Ingredients:

300g plain flour

3 tbsp caster sugar, plus 40g for custard

150g unsalted butter

3 tbsp cold water

½ jar Bonne Maman Strawberry Jam

40g custard powder

450ml milk

Icing sugar

Equipment:

Large mixing bowl

9in tart tin

Lined baking tray

Rolling pin

Saucepan

Whisk

Star cutter

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180C (fan).

2. In the large mixing bowl, rub together the flour, 3 tbsp sugar and unsalted butter until a crumb consistency is achieved. Add in the cold water and bring together to form a dough.

3. Tip the dough out onto a lightly floured work surface and cut off a third, set it to one side.

4. Roll the dough out, big enough to line your tart tin, drape it over the tin, folding and pushing the pastry into the corners. Leave any excess to hang over the edge. Prick the base all over with a knife.

5. Roll out the remaining third of dough, and cut out some stars, placing them on a lined baking tray.

6. Place both the tart case and stars in the oven and bake for 20-25 minutes until lightly golden. The stars may not need as long so keep an eye on them.

7. Once the case is baked, make your custard filling by whisking together the custard powder with 40g sugar and a splash of milk to form a paste. When there are no lumps, add the remaining milk and place over a medium heat and continue whisking until you have a nice thick custard. Pour it immediately into the tart case, spread evenly and allow to cool to room temperature before placing in the fridge to cool completely.

8. When the custard is cool and set firm, spread your Bonne Maman Strawberry Jam over the top and pop back in the oven for 15-20 minutes until the jam just begins to bubble. This will set the jam.

9. Allow the tart to cool slightly before placing the pastry stars on top and dusting with icing sugar and serving.

Mince pie turnovers

All I want for Christmas is a tasty twist on a classic – such as this mince pie turnover (Easy Peasy Baking Campaign/Bonne Maman)

Makes: 8-10 portions

Prep time: 30 mins | Cook time: 25 mins

Ingredients:

400g plain flour

200g unsalted butter

4 tbsp cold water

½ tsp mixed spice (optional)

Jar of mincemeat

1 egg for egg wash

Granulated sugar for sprinkling

Brandy butter/cream

Equipment:

Large mixing bowl

Rolling pin

Tablespoon

Baking tray lined with parchment paper

Knife

Fork

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180C (fan).

2. In the large mixing bowl, rub together the plain flour, mixed spice and butter with your fingertips until a breadcrumb consistency is achieved. Add in the water and bring together to form a dough.

3. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and roll it out into as large a rectangle as possible, keeping a thickness of about 3-4mm. Cut the dough into as many squares as possible (approx 10cmx10cm), then reroll the trimmings until you have 8/10 squares.

4. Place a heaped tablespoon of mincemeat into the centre of each square, use your finger to brush the edge of the pastry squares with your beaten egg then fold one corner over to the opposite to form a triangle. Crimp the edges with a fork and place on the baking tray.

5. Brush each turnover with your egg wash, cut a small vent in the top of each one and sprinkle with granulated sugar before placing in the oven for 20-25 minutes until golden brown.

6. Serve warm with brandy butter/cream.

Tiramisu trifle

Combine two crowd-pleasers in this easy dessert (Easy Peasy Baking Campaign/Bonne Maman)

Makes: 1 20cm/3.5L trifle

Time: 10 mins to mix sponge, 20-25 to bake, 15 mins to assemble

Ingredients:

175g caster sugar, plus extra for sweetening cream and coffee

175g unsalted butter, softened

3 eggs

175g self raising flour

45ml/3 tbsp milk

500g mascarpone cheese

600ml double cream

2 tbsp instant coffee/2 double espressos, plus 8 tbsp boiling water

1L chocolate custard

Equipment:

20x30cm traybake/roasting tin, lined with parchment

Large mixing bowl

Electric hand mixer

Spoon

Jug

Trifle dish

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 160C (fan).

2. In the mixing bowl, cream together the butter and 175g caster sugar, add the eggs, followed by the flour and milk and mix until just combined.

3. Pour the mixture into the prepared tin and bake for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown and springy to touch. Allow to cool completely.

4. Once cooled, remove the sponge from the tray, trim the edges and cut into 32 squares. Prepare the coffee and sweeten to taste.

5. Whisk together the mascarpone and double cream with the extra caster sugar until thick/soft peaks. Be careful not to over whip.

6. Place a layer of sponge squares in the base of the trifle dish and pour over half of the coffee, allowing it to soak into the sponge. Then, pour half of the custard on top, followed by half of the cream, spreading to the edges.

7. Repeat the three layers again and dust with cocoa powder to finish.

Château Lapinesse Sauternes 2018 To satisfy any sweet tooth over the festive period grab a bottle of this luscious crowd pleasure and make you feel all cosy on these cold nights.

Recipes from the Easy Peasy Baking Campaign partnership with Bonne Maman.