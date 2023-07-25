Jump to content

Zero-fuss cooking: BBQ pork ribs and zingy Asian slaw

Ideal for family get togethers and al fresco dining, this showstopper summer dish requires zero-fuss cooking, says chef James Strawbridge

Tuesday 25 July 2023 06:30
Comments
(James Strawbridge)

Serve with cold beers and pitta breads to mop up the goodness

(James Strawbridge)

Sweet and smokey, melt off the bone BBQ pork ribs and a zingy, Asian-style slaw are this week’s match made in heaven.

Ideal for family get togethers and al fresco dining, this showstopper summer dish requires zero-fuss cooking.

Serve with cold beers and pitta breads to mop up the goodness.

BBQ pork ribs and slaw

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

800g BBQ pork ribs

1 tbsp hoisin sauce (optional)

For the slaw:

2 carrots, peeled into ribbons

¼ red cabbage, shredded

½ fennel bulb, finely sliced

½ red chilli, deseeded and finely diced

1 tbsp root ginger, grated

2 tbsp sauerkraut

2 tbsp hot lemon sauce

2 tbsp chopped coriander

Method:

To cook the pork ribs, wrap them in tin foil and bake them in the oven at 150C for 1-1.5 hours, or if you have a BBQ, use that! Remove them from the tin foil and increase the temperature of your grill to 200C. Grill for 15-20 mins, basting regularly with the remaining BBQ marinade (and hoisin sauce, if you’re using it).

To prepare the slaw, peel your carrots into ribbons and toss them in a large bowl with the shredded red cabbage, finely sliced fennel, and sauerkraut. Add in the grated root ginger, chopped red chilli and coriander.

Instead of mayonnaise, try adding hot lemon sauce to your slaw for a zingy, spiced version. Mix well and season to taste, then serve alongside your BBQ ribs.

