Can you whip up the perfect burger in just five minutes?
Spend less time over the grill and more time enjoying the sun with Kush Bhasin’s super speedy burger recipe
Nothing says summer like a juicy, flavour-packed burger straight off the grill, but what if you’re short on time?
According to Sorted Food’s Kush Bhasin, all you need is five minutes.
In the Sub-10 Minute Burger Challenge on their YouTube channel, Bhasin topped the leaderboard with an impressive 1 minute 58 seconds cooking time.
Luckily for us, he later refined the recipe so we can achieve the same greatness in just five minutes.
Five-minute burger
Makes: 1
Takes: 5 mins
Ingredients:
250g beef mince
50g gherkins, sliced
½ gem lettuce
1 tbsp American mustard
2 tbsp mayonnaise
1 tbsp ketchup
1 burger bun, sliced
4 American-style cheese slices
Method:
Preheat the grill/broiler to high. Place a large frying pan over a high heat.
Form the beef mince into 2 very thin burger-shaped patties, and then place them into the large
frying pan, smashing them down as you go. Cook for 45 seconds and then flip the patties – repeat on the 2nd side until well browned all over.
Finely chop the gherkins and shred the lettuce.
Place the mustard, mayonnaise, ketchup, gherkins, and lettuce into a medium mixing bowl and mix until well combined.
Toast the burger buns under the grill for 1 minute until golden brown.
Once the burger patties are coloured on both sides, season lightly with salt and pepper. Add 2 slices of cheese to each. Add 1 tbsp of water to the pan and cover with a lid to steam and melt the cheese for 20 seconds.
Layer the burger sauce and burger patties onto the burger bun base and top with the bun lid.
Serve.
