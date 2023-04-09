Turn leftover Creme Eggs into a gooey ‘brookie’ traybake

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyEats email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

This decadent bake is made with just eight ingredients and five pieces of equipment. A trendy hybrid bake that is truly irresistible.

Creme Egg ‘brookie’ traybake

Makes: 12 brookies

Ingredients:

250g unsalted butter, melted

300g granulated sugar

3 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

300g plain flour, split into 50g and 250g

¼ tsp bicarbonate of soda

200g dark chocolate chips or a chopped up bar, split into 150g and 50g

6 Creme Eggs, halved

Equipment:

2 mixing bowls (one should be microwaveable)

Teaspoon

Spatula

20 x 30cm traybake tin, lined with parchment

Microwave

Method:

1. Preheat your oven to 160C (fan).

2. In the microwaveable bowl, melt 150g of the dark chocolate in 30 second increments, being careful not to burn it. Set to one side.

3. In the other mixing bowl, combine the melted butter and sugar with the spatula followed by the eggs and vanilla. Mix until everything is combined.

4. Pour 350g of this mixture into the melted dark chocolate and mix thoroughly before folding in 50g of flour. This is your brownie base – pour this into your lined tin and spread evenly using the spatula or the back of the teaspoon. Pop this in the freezer while you make the cookie topping.

5. To make the cookie topping, add the rest of the plain flour (250g) and bicarbonate to the remainder of the butter, sugar and egg mixture. Combine with a cleaned spatula until smooth, then fold in the leftover 50g of dark chocolate chips/chunks. Take the brownie base out of the freezer and spread the cookie dough evenly on top.

6. Bake for 30-35 minutes until risen and golden on top. Allow to cool slightly before gently pressing the Creme Egg halves into the baked Brookie.

7. Once the Brookie has cooled completely in the tin, remove it and cut it into portions.

Recipe from the Easy Peasy Baking Campaign, launched by UK Flour Millers, making baking simple. You can find more recipes and information at fabflour.co.uk/easy-peasy-baking.