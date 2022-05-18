A chip shop in Wales has gone viral on TikTok after posting its take on a special platinum jubilee fish and chips.

Crisp and Fry, a chain of chip shops in Llanelli and Ammanford, created the dish in the colours of the Union Jack flag by adding blue and red food colouring to batter.

The video showed a cook coating potato chips in red batter, while a fillet of fish is coated in blue batter.

Both items are then deep fried, and the results are an almost-neon blue battered fish laid on top of bright red chips, with stripes of mayonnaise to emulate the stripes on the Union Jack.

The TikTok footage is set to the sound of the traditional marching song of British military units, The British Grenadiers.

In the caption, Crisp and Fry wrote: “GB Jubilee Fish and Chips anyone?”

It comes ahead of the Queen’s platinum jubilee weekend, which will be marked by a number of festivities and events during the special four-day bank holiday weekend from 2 to 5 June.

But many on the social media platform found the colourful twist on a British classic too much to stomach.

“Immediately no,” one person declared, while another joked: “The police have been informed.”

A third warned the chip shop that “my therapist will hear about this”, and a fourth said: “Thanks, Queen’s crying now.”

Others were so horrified by the video that they asked if they could stop being British.

“Can I renounce my British citizenship please?” one person asked, and another added: “Just another day on totally normal island.”

However, some people waved their Britishness loud and proud over the video.

A commenter said: “When people say the British have no culture, show them this.”

Another wrote: “Oi oi, real Bri’ish [sic] cuisine.”

The Queen’s historic milestone saw her become the first British monarch to have reigned for 70 years since she ascended the throne on 6 February 1952.

The jubilee celebrations include Trooping the Colour, a Platinum Jubilee Pageant, a Platinum Party at the Palace, and a series of other events that are taking place across the nation.