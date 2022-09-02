Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Every year, the UK throws away 6.6 million tons of household food waste and almost three-quarters of that is food that could’ve been eaten.

Recent research shows that nearly three quarters (73 per cent) of Brits are becoming more aware of the impact of their food choices on the environment. Thinking about sourcing ethical produce and reducing food miles are just two sustainable eating habits that are on their way to becoming part of our everyday routines.

The expert chefs at Gousto are on a mission to combat waste, sending out precise ingredients that save, on average, 2kg of household food waste per box. This summer, they are championing three seasonal vegetable heroes, and have shared their top tips on how to use up every last scrap. So, here’s your fresh delivery of zero-waste summer inspiration.

Make tomatoes the star of your BBQ

(Gousto)

Big, round, juicy tomatoes are so in this season and make the perfect BBQ food companion, whether they’re roasted in olive oil and dusted with lemon zest or popped into a sweet and salty salad with avocado, watermelon, tamari and feta. The summer months are the best time of year for one of the most versatile fruits in the bowl (keep your tomatoes in a fruit bowl for maximum ripeness and umami!)

If you really want to impress your guests, we recommend roasting pink beef tomatoes as a deliciously juicy centrepiece – try them in a warm Mediterranean veg salad (recipe below).

Not only are tomatoes lip-smackingly delicious, they’re good for you, too. They contain lycopene and chlorogenic acid – both antioxidants – and vitamins A and C, helping to keep your skin, blood vessels, bones, and cartilage healthy.

Roast pink beef tomato and Mediterranean veg salad

You’ll be tickled pink with this one! (Gousto)

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

1 yellow pepper

1 courgette

40g mature cheddar

20g seasonal salad

1 pink beef tomato

1 ciabatta

15ml red wine vinegar

15g flaked almonds

20g basil

1 garlic clove

1 aubergine

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 220C/200C (fan)/425F/gas 7. Deseed the yellow pepper (scrape the seeds and pith out with a teaspoon) and cut into thin strips. Top, tail, then chop the courgette into bite-sized pieces. Trim the green stalks off the aubergine and chop into bite-sized pieces.

2. Add the chopped vegetables to a baking tray with a very generous drizzle of olive oil and a generous pinch of salt and pepper. Give everything a good mix up and put the tray in the oven for 20-25 min or until golden and tender – these are your roasted vegetables. Tip: remove the tray halfway and give everything another good mix up.

3. While the vegetables are roasting, remove the green stalk from the pink beef tomato. Slice the pink beef tomato in half, horizontally. Add the tomato halves to one side of a baking tray with a drizzle of olive oil and a pinch of salt and pepper and put the tray in the oven for 15-20 min or until softened.

4. While the tomatoes are in the oven, peel the garlic and chop it roughly. Grate the cheddar cheese.

5. Add the basil, chopped garlic, grated cheese and flaked almonds to a food processor. Add 3 tbsp olive oil and 3 tbsp cold water and whizz until a smooth paste has formed – this is your homemade cheddar pesto.

6. Rip the ciabatta into large bite-sized pieces. Once the tomatoes have been cooking for 10 minutes, add the ripped ciabatta to the other side of the tray and drizzle them with olive oil. Return the tray to the oven for 5 min or until the croutons are beginning to crisp.

7. Meanwhile, combine the red wine vinegar with 2 tbsp olive oil and a pinch of salt and pepper – this is your dressing. Wash and drain the seasonal salad. Divide the roasted vegetables between plates and toss through the washed seasonal salad. Drizzle over the dressing and top with the roasted tomato halves. Dollop the homemade cheddar pesto all over.

Make courgettes your go-to, versatile plate pleaser

(Gousto)

If you’ve ever tried growing courgettes you’ll know it’s difficult to grow just one or two. Here are a few ways we recommend using up an abundance of this versatile seasonal staple.

Depending on how you cook them, the flavours and textures of a courgette can vary. For a lighter twist on a summery lasagne, use the skins and outer flesh as delicious low-carb pasta sheets. Angle the courgette away from you, towards a chopping board, and glide a peeler through the skin to create even slices. Layer up the skins and chop the remainder of the courgette into the bolognese sauce filling – no waste and a veg-packed dinner!

For something a little more indulgent, cut your courgette straight down the middle, hollow out and stuff it with sausage meat and herbs, top with cheese and roast in the oven. *Chefs kiss*.

Another favourite way to prepare courgettes is to roast slices in olive oil and serve with figs, goat’s cheese and couscous. The sweet, honeyed taste of the figs perfectly complements the goats’ cheese and courgette. Remember: don’t use too much oil, as courgettes are super absorbent and will soak up whatever you throw at them.

An abundance of courgettes is nature’s signal to incorporate them into your diet. Packed with vitamin A, B and B6, courgettes support good eyesight, critical brain development, healthy immune systems and even help regulate blood glucose levels. So, pack in this versatile veggie wherever you can.

Make every part of the cauliflower the star of the show

(Gousto)

Cauliflower is the gift that keeps on giving. When it’s ready to harvest, this super versatile vegetable works as the base for so many delicious flavour pairings. Try sizzling cauliflower steaks served with hot, zingy lemon wedges or simply roast in a splash of olive oil and paprika before dipping generously in hummus. Take a look at the recipe for cauliflower steak with herby bulguar and warm harissa dressing below.

Sophie Nahmad, chef at Gousto, champions the underdog – the cauliflower leaves. She says: “Often thrown away, cauliflower leaves are a surprise and delight ingredient that can be used in so many ways, giving you an extra boost of nutrients. My favourite way to prepare them is to ferment them to make kimchi. Jam-packed with probiotics and good bacteria for the gut, salty kimchi is perfect for broths or served with rice and fish to bring together the flavours of the sea.”

Cauliflower steak with herby bulgur and warm harissa dressing

For tasty slow-release energy, you’ll spice cauliflower steaks with ras el hanout (Gousto)

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

1 tbsp ras el hanout

1 living lettuce

20g harissa paste

30g diced apricots

15g flaked almonds

10g parsley & mint

1 courgette

1 red pepper

1 cauliflower

75g bulgur wheat

1 lemon

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 220C/200C (fan)/gas 7. Slice the cauliflower into 2 1-inch steaks (use the middle part as it’s larger!). Tip: save any extra florets for another recipe! Add the cauliflower steaks to a baking tray, then brush over 1 tbsp olive oil, sprinkle over the ras el hanout, season with a pinch of salt and put in the oven for an initial 15 minutes.

2. While the cauliflower is cooking, boil a full kettle. Deseed the red pepper (scrape the seeds and pith out with a teaspoon) and cut into thick strips. Top, tail then slice the courgette into rounds. Add the pepper strips and courgette rounds to a separate tray with ½ tbsp olive oil and a pinch of salt and give it a good mix up, then set them aside for later.

3. Add the bulgur wheat and diced apricots to a pot with plenty of boiled water and a pinch of salt. Bring to the boil over a high heat and cook for 7-9 minutes or until tender with a slight bite. Once cooked, drain and return to the pot.

4. Once the cauliflower steaks have had an initial 15 minutes, remove the tray from the oven and turn the steaks over. Return the cauliflower steaks to the oven along with the pepper strips and courgette rounds and cook for a further 15-20 minutes or until everything is cooked through and tender – this is your spiced cauliflower steaks and roasted veg.

5. While the vegetables are cooking, heat a large, dry, wide-based pan (preferably non-stick) over a medium-high heat. Once hot, add the flaked almonds and cook for 2-3 minutes or until toasted and golden. Tip: watch them like a hawk to make sure they don’t burn! Once toasted, transfer to a plate and reserve the pan.

6. Strip the mint leaves from their stems, then chop them finely and discard the stems and chop the parsley finely, including the stalks. Add most of the chopped parsley and mint (save the rest for garnish!) to the cooked bulgur and give it a good mix – this is your herby bulgur. Remove the base of the living lettuce, then wash the living lettuce under cold running water, cut away the core and pat dry with kitchen paper. Tear the living lettuce leaves from the stem until you are left with a pile of leaves.

7. Return the reserved pan to a low heat. Once warm, add the harissa paste (can’t handle the heat? Go easy!) and 1 tbsp olive oil to the pan and mix together. Squeeze in the juice of ½ lemon and season with a pinch of salt and pepper – this is your warm harissa dressing. Cut the remaining lemon into wedges. Serve the spiced cauliflower steaks with the herby bulgur, roasted veg and shredded lettuce to the side. Drizzle the warm harissa dressing all over. Garnish with the toasted flaked almonds, a lemon wedge and the remaining chopped parsley and mint. Enjoy!

Recipes from Gousto, the UK’s best value recipe box, offering 75 meals weekly from £3.14. Visit gousto.co.uk for more information and recipe inspiration.