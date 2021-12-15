Amazon Web Services down: Doordash, Hulu, Zoom, Slack and more all hit by simultaneous tech issues
Users of PSN, Xbox Live, Twitch and more all also reported issues
An Amazon Web Services outage took down some of the largest websites in the internet, including Doordash, Hulu, Zoom, Slack, and more.
Users of PSN, Xbox Live, Twitch - which is owned by Amazon - and more all also reported issues.
Amazon says it was investigating “Internet connectivity issues” and claims to have resolved the problem, although users may still experience difficulties using the services.
As the service is relied on by so many companies, when a problem occurs it can have huge knock-on effects.
“We have resolved the issue affecting Internet connectivity to the US-WEST-1 Region. Connectivity within the region was not affected by this event. The issue has been resolved and the service is operating normally”, Amazon wrote on its status page.
This comes just days after another major outage at Amazon Web Services, which had similarly widespread effects on other parts of the internet.
