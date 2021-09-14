Apple event – live: iPhone 13, new Watch and AirPods 3 to be unveiled as Apple devices hit by major problem
Apple is about to launch a host of new products in another of its live streamed virtual events.
Official hints about what might be about to launch are hard to find: the invitation only included a natural vista and the phrase “California Streaming”.
CEO Tim Cook hinted ahead of the launch that the event may take place “somewhere a little different this time”.
Rumours suggest that the company is preparing to launch the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 and new AirPods. Full details of what is expected in that new iPhone can be found here.
It has long been rumoured to be preparing updates to the iPad and Mac lines, too, but they may be held until another event next month.
The event begins at 10am local pacific time, or 6pm in the UK, and will be available to stream online – as well as covered, as it happens, below.
iOS 15 release date announced - sort of
One thing that wasn’t mentioned during the Apple Event today was the release date of iOS 15.
Apple said in a press release for its new iPad that the iPadOS 15 operating system will arrive on Monday, 20 September.
It is usually released alongside the latest iOS for the iPhone, so it’s safe to assume that iOS 15 will also come out on that date.
Tim Cook says goodbye
Tim Cook signs off for another Apple Event.
“Stay safe and take care,” he says.
Full iPhone 13 price list
So here’s the starting prices of all the new iPhone 13 models:
iPhone 13 Mini - $699
iPhone 13 - $799
iPhone 13 Pro - $999
iPhone 13 Pro Max - $1,099
iPhone 13 Pro price revealed
The price of the iPhone 13 Pro will start at $999, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max will begin at $1,099.
Pre-order opens this Friday, 17 September, and they’ll all be available from 24 September.
iPhone 13 Pro and Max full rundown
Here’s everything you need to know about the new iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.
iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max ‘fastest phone ever’
The iPhone 13 Pro has better cameras, better design, better water resistance, a better battery, as well as “surgical grade steel bands”.
Even the colours look more, well, Pro.
It also has the fastest graphics processing “of any phone ever”.
Onto the iPhone 13 Pro
Tim Cook is now telling us about the new iPhone 13 Pro. It sounds like Apple has gone all out on this one...
iPhone 13 price revealed
The iPhone 13 price will start at $799, while the iPhone 13 Mini will start at $699.
Here’s the full specs:
iPhone 13 round up
This is the new iPhone
Apple has revealed the iPhone 13.
