The prices of several cryptocurrencies impacted by El Salvador’s hindered bitcoin adoption seem to be slightly stabilising.

The global crypro market almost remains unchanged compared to its values a day earlier at about $2.07 triilion.

Bitcoin, which was valued at above $52,000 in the early hours of last Tuesday, has been fluctuating in price between $46,000 and $45,000 over last week, and is currently valued at close to $45,000.

Other cryptocurrencies, including Cardano and Solana which were trading at high values prior to the crypto market’s nosedive last week, showed signs of recovery on Friday, but are down in the last 24 hours by about 5 to 10 per cent.

British banking giant Standard Chartered noted recently that bitcoin’s value could hit new all-time highs around late 2021 or early 2022, but other forecasts say current trends could result in lows below $20k by the end of the year.

