Bitcoin and several other cryptocurrencies are showing signs of recovery from Monday’s flash crash, which wiped out nearly $200 million from the crypto market. While bitcoin’s value has not recovered to its pre-Monday levels of $47,000 yet, its price has risen to close to $44,000 after dropping below $40,000 for the first time in six weeks on Wednesday.

Its price is up by about 4 per cent in the last 24 hours compared to its value drop by 1 per cent in the day earlier.

Ethereum (ether), Solana (SOL), and dogecoin are also showing signs of recovery, growing in value between 7 and 15 per cent over the last 24 hours.

While it is hard to pinpoint what caused the crash, some experts tie it to China’s property market.

Some analysts say any short-term volatility in bitcoin price will ultimately be forgotten as the cryptocurrency rises to new all-time highs in 2021.

