Bitcoin has crashed from above $52,000 to below $49,000 on Tuesday amid issues with the introduction of the cryptocurrency as legal tender in El Salvador.

The latest losses have been mirrored by other leading cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ether) and Cardano (ada), which were both trading close to record highs.

The overall crypto market is now worth around $2.15 trillion, still way up from the lows of around $1.3 trillion that it hit in July.

Some analysts have forecast a second leg of the bull run that took BTC to an all-time high in mid April of $64,000.

One price prediction from pseudonymous Dutch analyst PlanB puts bitcoin on a trajectory towards $100k+ before the end of 2021, however less positive forecasts claim that the cryptocurrency is in the middle of a so-called “dead cat bounce” that will result in new yearly lows below $20k.

