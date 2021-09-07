Bitcoin news – live: BTC price ‘earthquake’ prediction amid rocky El Salvador roll out
Bitcoin has crashed from above $52,000 to below $49,000 on Tuesday amid issues with the introduction of the cryptocurrency as legal tender in El Salvador.
The latest losses have been mirrored by other leading cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ether) and Cardano (ada), which were both trading close to record highs.
The overall crypto market is now worth around $2.15 trillion, still way up from the lows of around $1.3 trillion that it hit in July.
Some analysts have forecast a second leg of the bull run that took BTC to an all-time high in mid April of $64,000.
One price prediction from pseudonymous Dutch analyst PlanB puts bitcoin on a trajectory towards $100k+ before the end of 2021, however less positive forecasts claim that the cryptocurrency is in the middle of a so-called “dead cat bounce” that will result in new yearly lows below $20k.
El Salvador president ‘buying the dip'
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has added to the country’s crypto holdings by purchasing a further 150 bitcoins during this afternoon’s crash.
“Buying the dip,” he tweeted.
El Salvador bought its first 200 bitcoins yesterday ahead of the Bitcoin Law coming into effect today, plus a further 100 a few hours later. That brings El Salvador’s total holdings to 550 bitcoin, worth roughly $25 million at the current exchange rate.
President Bukele added that the “discount” from the price crash saved the country roughly $1 million.
Bitcoin price crash causes Coinbase to go down
Bitcoin’s price crash has caused issues with leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, as users go online to either cash out their crypto holdings or buy the dip.
The company said it was “aware transactions are currently delayed or cancelled at elevated rates and our apps may be experiencing errors.”
It is not the first time Coinbase, which went public earlier this year, has suffered problems during periods of extreme market volatility.
Bitcoin price crash ‘the start of something much worse’?
Crypto experts are rushing to explain the latest bitcoin price crash, with some fearing it could get worse before it recovers.
Prominent analyst and cryptocurrency author Glen Goodman describes it as “horrible horrible chart damage” That could be “the start of something much worse”, while pseudonymous investor CryptoWhale - who has frequently questioned the recent bull run - took the opportunity to mock people hoping bitcoin’s price could sky rocket “to the Moon” in 2021.
Having reached all the way below $44,000, bitcoin is now back above $46,000. The next few hours could prove key for the future trajectory of the market.
Bitcoin price crashes below $50,000
The price of bitcoin has suffered the second sudden flash crash in the space of just a few hours, falling from above $52,500 to below $48,000.
The reason for the falling price is not immediately clear but may be linked to the previously mentioned issues with the roll out of bitcoin as a form of legal tender in El Salvador.
A price pump to support the momentous occasion has also been planned, with leading bitcoin figures calling on people to buy $30 worth of the cryptocurrency on 7 September in support and celebration of the Bitcoin Law coming into effect. Those who took part may now be looking to take any profits they gained from the slight price rise that ensued.
El Salvador runs into problems with Chivo bitcoin wallet
It’s not all going smoothly in El Salvador with the official introduction of bitcoin as a form of legal tender.
President Nayib Bukele announced that the Chivo wallet app has been temporarily disabled due to network capacity issues.
“For a few moments Chivo wallet won’t work, we have disconnected it while increasing the capacity of the servers,” he tweeted in Spanish. “The installation problems that some people had were for that reason. We prefer to correct it before reconnecting.”
Solana price hits ATH
It may be Bitcoin Day but the so-called “Alt-Coin Season” is showing no sign of ending.
Solana is the latest crypto to hit a new all-time high, reaching close to $200 on Tuesday – up from around $3 this time last year.
The price surge has taken it above dogecoin to rank as the seventh most valuable cryptocurrency listed on CoinMarketCap.
Solana price overtakes dogecoin in record-breaking suge
Cryptocurrency will ‘accelerate what will be the biggest social impact change of our lifetimes,’ says one expert
‘Bitcoin earthquake’ expected as El Salvador adopts crypto as legal tender
With Bitcoin Day finally here, some analysts are predicting a “bitcoin earthquake” as people participate in the call from industry figures to buy $30 of the cryptocurrency in support and celebration of El Salvador adopting it as legal tender.
“There is also increased chatter about a supposedly planned ‘Bitcoin day’ or ‘Bitcoin earthquake’ due to happen on Tuesday the 7th as El Salvador adopts the digital currency as legal tender,” says Daniela Hathorn, an analyst from foreign exchange site DailyFX.
“So far the online forums are suggesting a worldwide increase of $30 in every holder’s BTC stake in what is being considered as a move of solidarity with Salvadorans, which seems slightly confusing as to how it would help. But anyway, leaving the technicalities aside this may be a ‘buy the rumour, sell the fact’ situation.”
El Salvador buys 200 bitcoins as crypto becomes legal tender
Today marks one of the momentous days in bitcoin’s 12-year history, as El Salvador becomes the first country in the world to adopt the cryptocurrency as legal tender.
President Nayib Bukele announced that El Salvador bought its first 200 bitcoins ahead of the new Bitcoin Law coming into effect today, saying the country’s brokers would be buying “a lot more” as the deadline approaches.
In an effort to encourage nationwide adoption, every citizen is also being offered $30 worth of the cryptocurrency if they download the government’s digital wallet app Chivo.
Bitcoin price pump gains momentum
Prominent bitcoiners are preparing for a major price pump to celebrate El Salvador adopting the cryptocurrency as legal tender.
CoinCorner CEO Danny Scott and MicroStrategy boss Michael Saylor are among those encouraging people to buy $30 of bitcoin on 7 September – the same amount that citizens are being offered through the Chivo wallet app to encourage mass adoption.
Reddit’s /r/Bitcoin forum also has several posts supporting the price pump, while other bitcoin fans are using Twitter to promote the “mass buying” event.
Massive bitcoin price pump planned to celebrate El Salvador adopting crypto
Reddit and Twitter users call for 7 September to be ‘Global Bitcoin Day’
New all-time high for bitcoin’s 200 week moving average
Bitcoin’s 200 week moving average has just hit a new all-time high, reaching above $15,100.
The latest high, spotted by pseudonymous Dutch analyst PlanB, follows a trend that has seen the price of bitcoin grow over the long term.
“Nobody who bought bitcoin and [held] for four-plus years lost money,” PlanB said last week. “Ever.”
The 200WMA was below $100 in 2014 and only crossed $1,000 in 2017. If another major bull run occurs, as PlanB predicts, the moving average would be on track to pass $100,000 within the next five years.
