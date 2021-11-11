Bitcoin price news – live: Mini crypto crash sees ‘buy the dip’ trend
The price of bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) hit all-time highs on Wednesday of $68,742 and $4,859 respectively, before both suffered a mini flash crash.
The two most valuable cryptocurrencies by market cap fell by around 5 per cent overnight but have since steadied on Thursday morning, with some leading figures celebrating the opportunity to “buy the dip”.
Several other relatively large cryptocurrencies are also enjoying record-breaking price rallies, including Binance Coin, Solana, Avalanche (AVAX) and Terra (LUNA).
The altcoin resurgence has pushed the total cryptocurrency market cap close to $3 trillion, making it more valuable than the top dozen largest banks combined, as well as every single one of the world’s biggest companies.
Experts remain divided over which way BTC will head from here, with some believing the price rally is only just beginning, and others claiming that the price is due for a major correction at some point.
Twitter becomes latest firm to add ‘crypto division'
Twitter has announced a new cryptocurrency division in order to “push the boundaries of what’s possible with identity, community, ownership and more”.
Twitter Crypto will be used to develop digital currencies, blockchain technology and “other decentralised technologies” for the social media firm, which recently added cryptocurrencies to its Tips feature.
CEO Jack Dorsey, who’s Twitter bio simply states “Bitcoin”, recently launched BTC startup called TBD to “help [Twitter] build an open platform to create a decentralised exchange for bitcoin”.
Mini price crash prompts calls to ‘buy the dip'
As has now become common throughout this record-breaking market rally, the latest flash crash has led to semi-ironic celebrations across social media and bitcoin forums to “buy the dip”.
One popular post on r/Bitcoin stated: “Time to stock up while it’s on sale!”
Even famed whistleblower Edward Snowden, who last tweeted bout buying bitcoin in March 2020 when it briefly crashed below $5,000.
With a new record high yesterday, every single flash crash so far in 2021 has proved to be a “flash sale”, as every time it has recovered to another al-time high.
Eventually, however, market momentum may run out, and the crash could take years, rather than days or months, to fully recover.
Bitcoin and Ethereum flash crash in unison
Bitcoin and Ethereum have mirrored each other’s price movements overnight, both suffering a flash crash before steadying.
Several other leading cryptocurrencies have copied this pattern, including Cardano (ada), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL) and Polkadot (DOT).
It’s pushed the overall crypto market back below $2.9 trillion, however by its own notoriously volatile standards it’s barely more than a blip. Whether it’s the start of something more serious will be determined within the next few hours, though BTC and ETH remain within 5 per cent of their all-time highs.
Bitcoin price of $69,420 next target
Bitcoin forums and social media platforms are filling with calls to pump the price to $69,420 in order to achieve the cryptocurrency’s “prophecy”.
The target represents the two favourite numbers of online meme boys and edgelords: one being a sex position and the other being weed slang. Bitcoin advocate Elon Musk has previously used the number as the price for one of his Tesla vehicles.
One user on the popular sub-Reddit called on fellow investors to “Hodl Hodl” until the price is reached, with the post receiving hundreds of upvotes.
BREAKING: Bitcoin price breaks new record
Another day, another all-time high. Bitcoin is on a roll this week, reaching above $68,500 on CoinMarketCap’s price index just now to break another record.
Ethereum has also followed suit, hitting its own record high just a few minutes later, while Binance Coin has surged more than 20 per cent over the last 24 hours to close in on its own record.
The overall crypto market is now tantalisingly close to $3 trillion, clocking in at $2.96 trillion.
Early bitcoin followers lament losses and missed opportunities
With bitcoin hitting a new all-time high this week, a few tweets from the early days of bitcoin have been doing the rounds on social media.
From not buying, to selling way too soon, people have either missed out on fortunes or lost them completely.
After bitcoin shot up from $0.30 to $8 in 2011, Greg Schoen posted his regret at selling his stash of 1,700 BTC for $500 instead of $13,600. Today that stash would be worth more than $100m.
In October 2011, when 1 BTC was worth less than $3, gamer Nick Allen wrote that he was “so glad” he didn’t buy in on “that mess”. He followed that tweet up earlier this year with: “I’m such an idiot.”
If he’d just bought $40 worth of bitcoin back then, he’d have $1m today.
When a Twitter user asked if he was still alive, he replied: “Alive but dead inside.”
Shiba Inu millionaire retires from warehouse
Speaking of meme coins, dogecoin rival Shiba Inu has also failed to capitalise on the recent market momentum and is down significantly from the all-time high it saw at the end of October.
Despite this, it remains orders of magnitude more valuable than it was at the start of the year, with a new report revealing that one supermarket warehouse worker in the north of England made enough money to retire at the age of 35 from just a £6,000 investment.
Dogecoin price set for 10,000 per cent gains?
Amid the record-breaking crypto market rally, one cryptocurrency has remained unusually quiet, with dogecoin continuing to trade within the $0.20-$0.30 price range and shifting in value by less than 1.5 per cent over the last seven days.
A new study suggests this stability may not last long, as the original meme coin apparently holds the highest growth potential of all the leading cryptocurrencies.
A 10,000 per cent price rise would push dogecoin above $25 by 2030, according to estimations from investment management group Cipher Technologies.
Bitcoin price consolidation or correction?
Bitcoin’s slight dip in price this morning is no surprise, given it tends to fall slightly following an all-time high as investors take the opportunity to skim off profits and buyers wait for an opportunity to buy in at a slightly lower level.
This then transitions into a period of consolidation, where BTC remains relatively steady, or a major price correction that sees its value tumble.
Experts we’ve heard from this morning appear to be subscribing to the former theory, with the UK head of one crypto exchange telling us it seems the outlook for the crypto market is broadly positive – but could hinge on some key news coming up.
“It’s been a good start to the week for the crypto markets,” says Sam Kopelman, UK manager of Luno. “The growing optimism in Bitcoin could be down to the upcoming deadline for the SEC response to VanEck’s spot based bitcoin ETF on 14 November, with traders trying to front run any good news.”
Galina Likhitskaya from the smart contract audit company HashEx adds: “There is a positive sentiment that often engulfs the crypto markets toward year-end. This sentiment is billed to favour both Bitcoin and Ethereum which the former may hit a high of $80,000 and the latter, a top of $5,500 by the end of 2021.”
The prices of several cryptocurrencies including bitcoin, ethereum, and solana have dropped by about 2 to 3 per centage in the last 24 hours.
The overall crypto market is down by about a per cent in the last day and is currently valued at about $2.90 trillion.
Bitcoin, after climbing past an all-time high of over $68,000 on Tuesday, has dropped to about $66,500 and appears to be sliding down further.
Ethereum, which also climbed to a record value of over $4,800 twice on Tuesday, is down to about $4,700 and seems to be stabilising around the mark.
Other cryptocurrencies, including solana and polkadot have also dropped in value over the last 24 hours by about 3 to 5 per cent.
