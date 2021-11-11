The price of bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) hit all-time highs on Wednesday of $68,742 and $4,859 respectively, before both suffered a mini flash crash.

The two most valuable cryptocurrencies by market cap fell by around 5 per cent overnight but have since steadied on Thursday morning, with some leading figures celebrating the opportunity to “buy the dip”.

Several other relatively large cryptocurrencies are also enjoying record-breaking price rallies, including Binance Coin, Solana, Avalanche (AVAX) and Terra (LUNA).

The altcoin resurgence has pushed the total cryptocurrency market cap close to $3 trillion, making it more valuable than the top dozen largest banks combined, as well as every single one of the world’s biggest companies.

Experts remain divided over which way BTC will head from here, with some believing the price rally is only just beginning, and others claiming that the price is due for a major correction at some point.

