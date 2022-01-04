The crypto market is relatively stable at the start of the year, with no major price movements from any of the leading cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin (BTC) continues to trade in the $45,000-$52,000 window that it has remained within since early December, though has fallen to the lower bounds of it at the start of 2022.

Ethereum (ETH) has slipped below the $4,000 mark that it had managed to hold above for so long, but has shifted in value by less than 1 per cent over the last few days.

Several high-profile figures within the cryptocurrency space have predicted big things for bitcoin this year, with the illusive six-figure price target still seen as a realistic outcome for many analysts and traders.

Part of the reason for this is the huge momentum carried over from 2021, which saw massive institutional and retail interest – exemplified on Monday by former First Lady Melania Trump celebrating the anniversary of bitcoin.

You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions right here.