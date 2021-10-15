The price of bitcoin has risen to a new six-month high on Friday morning, spurred on by a report that the announcement of an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is imminent.

The cryptocurrency is now trading at just under $60,000 – less than $5,000 away from its all-time high – having risen by nearly 40 per cent since the start of October.

Ethereum (ether) has also seen significant gains in recent days, rising by more than 5 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin also shot up by nearly 10 per cent on Thursday after Elon Musk once again tweeted his support for it. These price increases have pushed the overall crypto market cap above $2.37 trillion, overtaking the world’s most valuable company.

The recent surge has reinforced the beliefs of some crypto analysts, who predicted earlier this year that new record highs would be seen before the end of 2021.

