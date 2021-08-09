The price of bitcoin has hit a three-month high following a remarkable recovery for the cryptocurrency.

The cryptocurrency reached $45, 768 on Monday, according to CoinMarketCap’s price index, having traded below $30,000 as recently as three weeks ago.

The bounce back has inspired a market-wide comeback, with other leading cryptocurrencies also seeing significant price rises in recent days.

One of the best performing bitcoin rivals has been Ethereum (ether), which has surged more than 20 per cent over the last week to return above $3,000.

The crypto market recovery comes amid a controversial Infrastructure Bill that is currently being considered by the US Senate. The bill would increase the number of people who have to report filings to the Inland Revenue Service (IRS), while an amendment could also stifle innovation in the crypto space, according to some critics.

More to follow...