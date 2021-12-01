Meet the CEOs pitching to their toughest crowd – a panel of six-year-olds
In this exclusive video, three leading tech entrepreneurs take on their toughest challenge yet – explaining their business to some very no-nonsense kids.
It’s the ultimate elevator pitch and then some – but what would happen if you had to explain your company to a panel of six-year-olds? Though it’s a premise that might drive fear into the heart of even the most battle-hardened executive, Samsung was able to find three brave business leaders willing to do just that – and discover a lot about themselves and their company along the way.
Each was challenged to explain their business in a child-friendly way using the innovative, interactive features and intuitive tech of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3.
Though from very different sectors, each runs a pioneering tech company, and are members of the Founders Forum, an event-powered community which aims to accelerate the positive impact of tech on our world. Bobby Healy’s company Manna is an aviation-grade, CO2-free drone-based delivery service. Dr Helen O’Neill runs Hertility Health, offering hormone testing and expert care at home. While Carmen Palacios-Berraquero is the head of Nu Quantum, a quantum photonics company.
They all, however, relished the challenge of reframing their business in a way that harnesses the curious, inquisitive nature of young minds. As Dr Helen puts it, “Being asked things that put you in a difficult position is exactly where new ideas come from.” To find out how they got on watch the video above.
