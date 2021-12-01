Meet the CEOs pitching to their toughest crowd – a panel of six-year-olds

In this exclusive video, three leading tech entrepreneurs take on their toughest challenge yet – explaining their business to some very no-nonsense kids.

Advertisement feature
Wednesday 01 December 2021 14:12

Curiosity Unfolded

Meet the CEOs pitching to their toughest crowd – a panel of six-year-olds.

In this exclusive video, three leading tech entrepreneurs take on their toughest challenge yet – explaining their business to some very no-nonsense kids.

It’s the ultimate elevator pitch and then some – but what would happen if you had to explain your company to a panel of six-year-olds? Though it’s a premise that might drive fear into the heart of even the most battle-hardened executive, Samsung was able to find three brave business leaders willing to do just that – and discover a lot about themselves and their company along the way.

Each was challenged to explain their business in a child-friendly way using the innovative, interactive features and intuitive tech of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3.

Though from very different sectors, each runs a pioneering tech company, and are members of the Founders Forum, an event-powered community which aims to accelerate the positive impact of tech on our world. Bobby Healy’s company Manna is an aviation-grade, CO2-free drone-based delivery service. Dr Helen O’Neill runs Hertility Health, offering hormone testing and expert care at home. While Carmen Palacios-Berraquero is the head of Nu Quantum, a quantum photonics company.

They all, however, relished the challenge of reframing their business in a way that harnesses the curious, inquisitive nature of young minds. As Dr Helen puts it, “Being asked things that put you in a difficult position is exactly where new ideas come from.” To find out how they got on watch the video above.

Discover more about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 at Samsung.com

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in