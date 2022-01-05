Apple could be looking to enter the mobile payment market in a big way by introducing NFC functionality to the iPhone 6.

NFC or Near Field Communication has been around for a while on mobiles and is becoming increasingly common on bank cards (London commuters will be long familiar with it through swipe-to-pay Oyster cards).

Although plenty of Android phones have used NFC technology, Apple has been curiously reticent to make a move – despite the fact that iTunes means that it already has more than 800 million users’ financial details on file (and is trusted to hang on to them – a familiar problem in the mobile financial market).

A new report from Wired magazine (citing our old friends, ‘sources familiar with the matter’) is claiming that mobile payments will be “one of the hallmark features of the device”; a claim that echoes reports from January this year of an Apple patent combining NFC and Bluetooth technology to transfer data to a “secure element” in the mobile device.

iPhone 6: Everything we know (and are guessing) about Apple's forthcoming smartphone Show all 6 1 /6 iPhone 6: Everything we know (and are guessing) about Apple's forthcoming smartphone iPhone 6: Everything we know (and are guessing) about Apple's forthcoming smartphone The basics It's a new iPhone. It'll be pretty similar to the old iPhone but it'll also be new - that's reason enough for a lot of people to get excited regardless of what you personally think. A release date of September 9th looks likely, with phones hitting the shops around 10 days later. Expect prices to start from around £550. iPhone 6: Everything we know (and are guessing) about Apple's forthcoming smartphone Two new iPhones? Most analysts are expecting two new iPhones (that's a mock-up on the right) with 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch screens. Some people think they're both coming in September, other's say the larger device will arrive later in the year (but in time for Christmas). The 5.5-inch iPhone is expected to be targetted at the Asian region where phablets have proved to be a big draw, but the smaller size seems neceessary even in the West just to bring Apple up to speed with the big Android manufacturers. iPhone 6: Everything we know (and are guessing) about Apple's forthcoming smartphone Screen It seems that the iPhone 6 will use a glass-sapphire mix for the screen, which will be more resistant to grazes and bumps in your pocket but not completely scratch-proof. We can also expect a bump up to full-HD aka 1080p resolution (the iPhone 5s is only 1126 x 640, though it still looks great) though quad-HD(2560 x 1600) is a stretch. YouTube/Marques Brownlee iPhone 6: Everything we know (and are guessing) about Apple's forthcoming smartphone Hardware No surprises expected here: the next processor will be an A8 or a slightly finessed A7, keeping with Apple's motion co-processor (for monitoring movement at low power) as well as 64 bit. There's talk of the top memory option getting bumped to 128GB (which we'd definitely appreciate) but it's not definite. Contactless capability using NFC is also rumoured but probably unlikely. YouTube/Marques Brownlee iPhone 6: Everything we know (and are guessing) about Apple's forthcoming smartphone iOS 8 Software will also be getting a bump with iOS 8. It won't offer the big visual overhaul of iOS 7 (see picture) but there's a lot new under the hood, including 'Continuity' (which lets you easily swap anything from calls to internet browsing from phone to tablet to computer), interactive notifications, upgraded messaging functionality (including better text predictions and audio/video messaging) and a new Health app for bringing together all your fitness data. REUTERS/Stephen iPhone 6: Everything we know (and are guessing) about Apple's forthcoming smartphone Mobile payments Latest reports suggest that Apple is looking to make a big splash in the mobile wallet market, using a blend of NFC and Bluetooth technology to make payments with your iPhone. They've already proved they can keep data secure with Touch ID and 800 million plus iTunes users would make a great 'starting point' for finding customers. Apple/Reuters

The Information has also reported that Apple has been holding talks with credit card and mobile payment companies and is interested in building a mobile wallet “as soon as this fall for people to use their iPhones to pay for goods in physical stores”.

All of this would dovetail neatly with Touch ID, the fingerprint scanner that’s hidden under the home screen button in the iPhone 5s. Touch ID stores its data in a “secure enclave” built into the iPhone’s A7 processor, and although the scanner itself is easy to fool (providing you can get a hold of someone’s fingerprints) the enclave itself has yet to be hacked.

Has Touch ID been a year-long test of the iPhone’s security as preparation for a mobile wallet? We’ll have to wait till September 9th to find out, but it seems a good bet that come the day Apple will have more than just bigger screens to show off.

Read More: Find the best contract on an iPhone with our iPhone deals page