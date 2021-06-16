Zelda Breath of the Wild 2: Nintendo reveals new trailer, visuals from game and release date at E3

Nintendo has revealed a new trailer for a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at E3 2021, adding that the highly anticipated game would tentatively be launched in 2022, featuring new powers, skydiving, and floating islands.

Anticipation is running high for the sequel to one of the most acclaimed titles of all time, especially as the year marks the franchise’s 35th anniversary. The new trailer revealed that the game would be in the same world as its predecessor.

In the gameplay teaser within the trailer, shown during Nintendo’s E3 livestream in the last few minutes of its 40-minute show, Link can be seen phasing through a rock in what seems like a watery portal.

The yet unnamed game’s trailer also shows something going on with the hero’s right arm – the one with which he swings swords in Breath of the Wild – and Link’s enemies can also be seen teaming up against him.

The action seems to take place in the skies above Hyrule as well as on land and in the trailer Link is seen able to fly to islands floating above the Earth.

The Japanese company will also be making a HD re-release of another game in the franchise The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword on 16 July.

The remastered version is expected to offer improved graphics and a new control scheme which would allow the Wii remote-focused game to be played with a traditional controller.

In its E3 show, Nintendo also teased the release of other titles including Metroid: Dread, which the company said was the first 2D game in the franchise in the last 19 years, and WarioWare: Get it Together that will have players compete in over 200 mini party games, along with a story mode.

The show also saw the Japanese company announce the release of Nintendo Switch versions of games already coming to other platforms.