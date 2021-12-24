<p>Sky Q Santa Tracker is one of several platforms offering the chance to follow Father Christmas</p>

(Sky)

How to track Santa on Sky Q

Norad and Google also offer ways to track Santa on Christmas Eve

Anthony Cuthbertson
Friday 24 December 2021 11:25
Sky Q has become the latest platform to offer users a way to track Santa Claus on Christmas Eve.

The set-top box and Sky Glass TV will provide a map with the live location of Father Christmas and his reindeer on 24 December.

The festive feature can be found within the Apps section of the Sky Menu, or by using the voice search button on the remote and saying “Where’s Santa?” or “Where’s Father Christmas?”

A new update also allows Sky Q and Sky Glass customers to ask whether they have been naughty or nice, as well as get access to Christmas jokes by asking “Santa, tell me a joke”.

The feature is one of several ways to follow the movements of Father Christmas as he makes his rounds delivering presents.

The most famous is the original Santa tracker launched by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad), which designated some of its resources away from keeping check of nuclear threats during the Cold War to spread some festive cheer.

The service has been running for over 60 years, expanding from its initial incarnation as a phone call service to become a website and mobile app for Android and iOS devices.

There are several live streams hosted on YouTube of Norad’s Santa tracker, backed with Christmas hits.

Ahead of Father Christmas’s latest expedition, Norad’s site states: “Current conditions at the North Pole indicate good weather for flying.”

Google also has its own Santa Tracker, which monitors the number of gifts delivered and his estimated arrival and and departure time.

