Everyone acts differently when they’re sick, whether that be pretending nothing is wrong or using the slightest cough to get out of an event.

One couple, under the username @TKandJulia on TikTok, posted a video about what it looks like when the two of them are both sick at the same time.

The TikTok features Julia doing housework such as laundry, cooking, and cleaning. “Me with the exact same cold my boyfriend has,” text across the screen reads as she’s seen performing the various chores. Meanwhile her boyfriend, TK, is seen laying on the couch covered in a bathrobe and blanket, with a rag across his forehead with different medications and a roll of toilet paper to use as tissues.

“Vs him with that cold,” text across the screen reads, highlighting the comparison. “Always milking it,” the caption read.

Since being posted on 30 July, the video has been viewed more than three million times and accumulated over 1,000 comments. Some people could relate to Julia’s situation. “OMG I thought I was the only one,” one person commented. “Babe.... I don’t know if I’m gonna make it....” another commenter joked, mentioning how dramatic her boyfriend appeared in the video.

“They are so dramatic and FOR WHAT,” a third commenter agreed.

Other commenters pointed out that it’s actually the opposite in their relationships, and it’s the girlfriends that are the ones lying down while their partners are the ones to handle the chores. “Me and my man are the opposite, he honestly does everything for me,” one commenter wrote. “The fact that the roles are reversed for my man and me lmaooo I can’t do anything when I’m sick,” another commenter agreed.

“Am I the only one that pretends to be on the verge of death,” a third person commented. “And my dude is the one running around taking care of me and stuff.”

A similar debate was raised recently after a woman was filmed doing laundry just seven days after she’d given birth. “Can you believe she had a baby seven days ago? Oh my god, you look great,” Andrew Campisi is heard saying to his wife, Katelyn, in the video.

“Can you believe I had a baby seven days ago, and I’m the one who’s doing the laundry,” she replied. “You look like s**t. Take it back,” he jokingly answered. Both parents then giggled at one another before the video cut off. “Laundry is great for post-pregnancy vibes,” the caption read.

Despite the two of them making the interaction appear like a joke, viewers didn’t feel the same way, with some calling Andrew’s statements a “red flag”.

“The fact that she’s the one doing the laundry after just giving birth. Girl, throw the whole boy away and get you a man,” one person proclaimed.

When speaking to The Independent, Katelyn made clear that the video was only a joke. “In that video in particular I had decided to switch the laundry while he tended to the kids because I just wanted to do something that felt normal,” she said. “We both meant nothing we said in our comebacks which is the funniest part to us. We just mess with each other, it’s that simple.”