Give the gift of good hair this Christmas with Hairburst’s range of stocking fillers

‘Tis the season for gifting. Christmas is just around the corner and if you’re looking to avoid the last minute frenzy, now’s the time to start ticking off your shopping list. Luckily, cult hair brand Hairburst is making stocking filling a whole lot easier for 2022.

Whether you’re shopping for the beauty lover in your life or want to pamper a loved one, give the gift of good hair this Christmas with Hairburst’s wide range of shampoos, conditioners, vitamins, accessories and more.

Helping you achieve longer, stronger and healthier hair, Hairburst is loved by beauty critics and shoppers alike thanks to its award-winning formulas and naturally derived ingredients. Understanding the impact of the environment on our hair, the brand targets common issues such as thin hair, split ends and excess shedding in their products – helping to combat over styling, ageing, stress, poor nutrition and pollution.

But better still, the formulas are developed by qualified chemists who have blended proven and active ingredients to deliver the best results. Ensuring the very best quality, every product is SLS, paraben, cruelty and GMO free.

In short, Hairburst is serving up gifts that are bound to impress – plus, they all come in super-cute packaging that will brighten up stockings on Christmas morning. From haircare sets to vitamins and scrunchies, we’ve got all the stocking filler inspiration from Hairburst that you need below. The best news? From now until 14 December, you can get the cheapest item free with every purchase. Happy gift giving…

Hairburst chewable hair vitamins: £22, Hairburst.com

Containing 60 gummies with a recommended daily dosage of two, this pot of chewable hair vitamins have been specially formulated for healthier hair. Formulated with biotin, selenium and zinc –the essential ingredients for the maintenance of healthy hair – the trio work together to improve fine or thinning hair, prevent breakages and let stubborn hair regrow. Ideal for those who struggle to swallow capsules, these strawberry and blackcurrant gummies will have you looking forward to taking your daily vitamins. If you prefer, Hairburst sell a capsule version, too (£27.50, Hairburst.com).

Hairburst satin pillowcase: £17, Hairburst.com

The benefits of satin pillowcases are widely reported. Supporting your hair health while you sleep, the smooth, silky fabric means your hair glides gently across the pillow as you move throughout the night (we all know the feeling of waking up with a hedge for hair). A thoughtful gift, Hairburst’s silk pillowcase is also a steal at under £20. Helping to reduce frizz, breakage and static in hair, the pillowcase is made from a non-absorbent material which means your hair will retain its natural oils and moisture. In short, it’s an overnight wonder-worker.

Hairburst satin scrunchie: £5.50, Hairburst.com

Every haircare arsenal needs a scrunchie, so why not make it silk? This Hairburst offering is made from vegan satin fabric, keeping your hair tied in place without causing damage or breakage. Touted to reduce creases and limit frizz, the design also helps to eliminate the risk of headaches and tension owing to the soft fabric. For £5.50, you can’t go wrong.

Hairburst shampoo and conditioner: £27, Hairburst.com

Packaged in playful turquoise and blush pink bottles, this Hairburst duo are just what lacklustre locks need. The hair strengthening formula works as the perfect accompaniment to the brand’s vitamins, with the shampoo helping to prevent shedding and hair loss in the shower and the conditioner working to nourish and repair split ends. Made with 95 per cent naturally derived ingredients, Hairburst claim that hair will grow longer and stronger.

Hairburst long and healthy hair mask: £31, Hairburst.com

If hair is needing a little TLC, a mask is the perfect tonic. This one from Hairburst will make a lovely gift to a beauty buff, with the nourishing and hydrating formula working to improve shine and softness, while controlling frizz and protecting hair growth. Helping encourage visibly thicker and healthier locks, the mask’s blend of avocado oil, coconut fruit extract and black oat extract supports fibre repair and prevents breakage.

Hairburst the chewable hair growth bundle: £44, Hairburst.com

If you can’t decide between individual products, why not gift this bundle of three? Containing Hairburst’s longer and stronger shampoo and conditioner, as well as a tub of chewable hair gummies, this trio works together to strengthen and repair weak hair. Helping prevent breakage, the shampoo is enriched with protein while the conditioner works to repair breakage with the formula enriched with amino acids. This bundle is aimed toward those with normal hair, but you can also select trios for dry and damaged locks, oily hair and curly locks.

Hairburst volume and growth elixir: £26.50, Hairburst.com

This award-winning formula of polymers, cloudberry and pea sprout extract claims to provide instant volumising results. Helping to enhance the look of your hair while hydrating and preventing breakage, the light, non-greasy mist absorbs instantly – plus, it protects hair from styling, UV and heat damage. If you know someone who lusts after visibly thicker and stronger hair, make a beeline straight to Hairburst’s volume and growth elixir.

