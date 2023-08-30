The Golden Bachelor: Who are the 22 senior women competing for Gerry Turner’s heart?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The cast of ABC’s new dating show for senior citizens, The Golden Bachelor, has been revealed - and they’re all over 60 years old.

The series is a spinoff of the famous Bachelor franchise - which consists of hit reality dating shows such asThe Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise. Unlike its predecessors, which typically focus on 20-to-30-year-old singles finding love, the Golden Bachelor will follow Gerry Turner, a 72-year-old grandfather from Indiana.

The network describes Turner as a doting father, grandfather, and retired restaurateur who resides in a lakehouse in Indiana. His favourite activities include hosting barbeques, playing pickleball, four-wheeling, watching his favourite Chicago sports teams, and spending time with friends and family at local restaurants.

In 1974, Turner married his high school sweetheart, Toni. During their 43 years of marriage, they had two daughters, Angie and Jenny, and later welcomed two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton. However, Toni suddenly fell ill and died in 2017. Six years after her death, Turner - with the support of his family - is ready for his second chance at love.

Now, ABC has unveiled the 22 senior women who will be vying for Turner’s affections in a new teaser.

Here’s everything to know about the cast of The Golden Bachelor.

Anna, 61

Anna is a retired nutritionist from Summit, New Jersey. She has travelled to more than 20 countries, has three daughters, and spends her Sundays at the local farmer’s market.

April, 65

April is a therapist from Port St Lucie, Florida. She loves dancing to Taylor Swift, watching Bridgerton, and playing with her two dogs.

Christina, 73

Christina is a retired purchasing manager from Sierra Madre, California. Her first concert ever was The Beatles in 1964, she loves playing pickleball, and enjoys horseback riding.

Edith, 60

Edith is a retired realtor from Downey, California. She loves golfing, salsa dancing, and travelling.

Ellen, 71

Ellen is a retired teacher from Delray Beach, Florida. She dreams of going to Africa on safari, loves dancing despite her two left feet, and her idol is Michelle Obama.

Faith, 60

Faith is a high school teacher from Benton City, Washington. She has two sons and four grandchildren, is a radio host, and she loves riding her horse.

Jeanie, 65

Jeanie is a retired project manager from Estill Springs, Tennessee. She is a certified scuba diver, loves taking Zumba classes, and her favourite colour is neon.

Joan, 60

Joan is a private school administrator from Rockland, Maryland. She has four children and two grandchildren, and is looking for love again after losing her husband of 32 years to pancreatic cancer.

Kathy, 70

Kathy is a retired educational consultant from Austin, Texas. She has three children and two grandchildren, has been to three continents, and is obsessed with Christmas.

Leslie, 64

Leslie is a fitness instructor from Minneapolis, Minnesota. She is a former professional figure skater, has run 10 marathons, and has a mini Aussiedoodle named Billie.

Maria, 60

Maria is a health and wellness director from Teaneck, New Jersey. She has three children in their 20s, enjoys playing tennis, and loves Valentine’s Day.

Marina, 60

Marina is an educator from Los Angeles, California. She has three master’s degrees, has travelled to more than 34 countries, and enjoys reading biographies and medical nonfiction.

Nancy, 60

Nancy is a retired interior designer from Alexandria, Virginia. She is a mother of three, loves a good rom-com, and is a fan of Bruce Springsteen.

Natascha, 60

Natascha is a pro-ageing coach and midlife speaker from New York City. She enjoys relaxing in Central Park, loves going to her local farmer’s market, and spending time with her 15-year-old granddaughter.

Pamela, 75

Pamela is a retired salon owner from Aurora, Illinois. She has two children and three grandchildren, loves reading on a hammock, and enjoys watching Judge Judy.

Patty, 70

Patty is a retired real estate professional from Durham, North Carolina. Her son, Matt James, was the lead in season 25 of The Bachelor. After seeing the process work for her son, Patty is hoping to meet a kind, funny, smart, and confident man for herself.

Peggy, 69

Peggy is a dental hygienist from East Haven, Connecticut. She has gone on multiple dental missions where she’s volunteered to serve developing nations around the world. Peggy is a go-karting enthusiast and has a bichon frisé named Libby.

Renee, 67

Renee is a former Chicago Honey Bears cheerleader from Chicago, Illinois. She loves taking her grandchildren to the zoo, doesn’t enjoy fishy-tasting fish, and really wants to meet Harry Styles.

Sandra, 75

Sandra is a retired executive assistant from Doraville, Georgia. She was previously a winner on Wheel of Fortune. Sandra loves hanging out with her daughters, thrift shopping, crafting, and playing racquetball.

Susan, 66

Susan is a wedding officiant from Aston, Pennsylvania. She dreams of having lunch with Kris Jenner, loves eating leftovers, and her all-time favourite concerts were The Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd.

Sylvia, 64

Sylvia is a public affairs consultant from Los Angeles, California. She loves any excuse to put on a costume, enjoys lifting small weights, and makes a famous pistachio cake.

Theresa, 69

Theresa is a financial services professional from Shrewsbury, New Jersey. She enjoys playing board games, gardening, reading romance novels, and hula hooping.

The Golden Bachelor premieres on Thursday 28 September at 8 pm ET.