The annual Golden Globes are officially back and so are the luxurious gift bags.

On Tuesday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) revealed that this year’s nominees will be given “beauty gift bags filled with some of the most sustainable, socially conscious, and luxurious products”.

The actual gift bag will be Longchamp’s Le Pliage Green, which is “made from recycled canvas”. Female nominees will receive a tote version of the bag, while males will be given a briefcase version.

Many high-end brands contributed products to go inside the bag, including Eisenberg skincare, which was founded by Romanian entrepreneur José Eisenberg.

Some Eisenberg products in the bag are specifically for fighting wrinkles, including the Anti-Age Complex and the Soin Anti-Age Anti-Age. Eisenberg’s Gel Contour Des Yeux, which is for lessening puffiness around the eyes, is also in the bag.

The bag also has some of the brand’s famous makeup products, including the Eisenberg Baum Fusion, which is a creamy lip balm, and the Eisenberg Mascara Graphique.

Elsewhere in the bags are a scalp serum and hair massage applicator from Better Not Younger, a face sheet mask for radiating skin called the “Hangover Mask” from Payot Paris, the Anti-Wrinkle Sleep Mask from luxury beauty devices site Current Body, in partnership with Dr Harris, a hair cream from Salwa Petersen, and, lastly, “samples of wild-harvested herbs” from Taza, which are “perfectly portioned for lasting health, a handcrafted pill box from a local community in India,” according to HFPA.

