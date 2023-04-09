Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Halle Berry is being cheered on by fans after posting a nude photograph of herself drinking a glass of wine on a balcony.

The 56-year-old shared the snap on Instagram and Twitter, which shows her leaning on the railing of the balcony with a glass of wine raised to her lips, on Saturday (8 April).

She wrote in the caption: “I do what I wanna do. Happy Saturday.”

Berry, who starred in Moonfall last year with Patrick Wilson and John Bradley, was hailed as an inspiration to fans after she shared the photograph.

Several fans said they saved the tweet for their “vision board” to inspire them in future.

One person wrote: “Putting this on my vision board for my 50s” while another said: “When I tell you I just saved this for my summer vision board.”

“I know that’s right Halle Berry, you worked hard to be able to do whatever you want to do!” a third said. “Be you loud and proud.”

Another social media user added: “Exactly how I’m about to be on my patio all summer and on my lounge chairs.”

Last week, the Catwoman star reacted to images that fans had created of her using the Barbie movie Selfie Generator.

The Selfie Generator allows users to upload photographs of people or animals to create a stylised image of themselves with the word “Barbie” emblazoned across their front and a customisable caption that reads: “This Barbie is …”

One fan posted an image featuring Berry during her 2002 Oscar speech after she became the first Black woman to win Best Actress for her role in Monster’s Ball.

She retweeted the image and joked: “I’m logging off [cry-laugh emoji.”

In a later tweet, she clarified: “It’s ALL love. I love my Twitter family.”

Earlier this year, the mesh floral Elie Saab dress Berry wore when she accepted her Oscar went on display at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

The burgundy gown, which features a high-neck mesh bodice with hand-embroidered red and green flowers, “holds meaning and [will] forever be a reminder that all things are possible”, the actor said in an Instagram post.

Berry presented the award for Best Actress at the 2023 Oscars to Michelle Yeoh, who became the first Asian woman to win the award. Yeoh won for her role in Everything, Everywhere All At Once.