Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Influencer Caleb Coffee has been hospitalised after falling off a cliff during a hike in Hawaii, according to a GoFundMe page created by his sister.

On Thursday 17 August, Coffee’s sister Peyton created the fundraising page, where she revealed that her brother is in the intensive care unit with a “spinal fracture and broken femur, elbow and wrist”. His sister also stated that they don’t know the “extent” of his injuries yet, but that they also include “multiple gouges and burns throughout his entire body”.

According to the GoFundMe, Coffee was hiking with three friends when he “slipped and fell off a 60 to 80ft cliff onto lava rock”. He was reportedly airlifted to a nearby hospital, with Peyton telling fans that her brother “hasn’t been able to hold down food”. “The medics have informed us more injuries will most likely pop up over the next few weeks…” she added.

As of Friday, the GoFundMe has raised $16,000 of its $100,000 goal. In the description, the influencer’s family noted that “unfortunately, Caleb did not have medical insurance”.

Coffee, who has more than 11 million followers on TikTok, updated his followers with a video posted to the platform on Thursday, where he wrote that it’s a “miracle” he’s alive.

“Hey everybody, I just want to give a massive thank you to anyone that’s trying to help me or support me right now and I wanted to let you guys know a little update I just found out, that my neck and spine is not broken,” the TikToker said in the video, which he filmed from his hospital bed.

“So thank you so much God and I just want everybody to know that anybody that is supporting me, I really appreciate you guys and I’m doing my best to get better,” he continued.

In the emotional video, Coffee also revealed that this is not the first time that he has “almost died,” as he said he used to suffer from seizures when he was younger.

The influencer then reflected on the accident, admitting that he “can’t even fathom” falling 60 to 80ft, and that he “can’t even remember”.

“I just woke up and I thought I was going to die,” he continued. “And then I didn’t die. So thank you God.”

The update has been met with an outpouring of supportive comments from Coffee’s followers, with one person writing: “Praying for you man, so glad you’re alive. Be fine, stay strong!”

“Sending prayers, hoping for a speedy recovery,” another fan wrote.

Coffee revealed that he was moving back to Hawaii from Texas in May, when he filmed himself as he packed for the move.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Coffee for comment.