Actor Chris Fountain has shared footage from the hospital following his heart surgery.

The former Coronation Street and Hollyoaks star was admitted for an operation on his heart, months after suffering a “mini-stroke”.

On social media, he updated his followers with posts to his Instagram stories on Friday (12 May).

“I’m back, baby,” Fountain, 35, said to the camera while laying in his hospital bed.

“Still feeling a little bit woozy, my groin is rather sore. But I’ve finally been allowed to eat and drink, but the cheese sandwich didn’t quite do it.”

He added that his mother, who was in the room with him, would be going to find him something more substantial to eat before signing off.

Later, he shared a video originally posted by Dutch musical theatre actor Martijn Vogel that explains the procedure that had been performed on him.

Fountain’s surgery was to address a patent foramen ovale (PFO), which is described by the NHS as a hole between the left and right atria (upper chambers) of the heart.

People with this condition are at a higher risk of stroke. If a PFO does not fix itself, the surgery to treat it consists of inserting a catheter with a closure device through the femoral vein in the leg up to the heart, where the device is left to close up the flap.

In a later video, Fountain is seen walking around the hospital. “Back on my feet, they’ve cleared me to walk a little bit,” he said.

“What a day! To be honest, I was really quite nervous when I went into the anaesthetist room, it all became very real.”

He concluded on a positive note, telling fans that the outlook looks good so far after tests were run to check that the device is “in the right place and working, and not leaking”.

The actor starred in more than 300 episodes of the long-running ITV soap, Coronation Street, from 2011 to 2013. He was fired after videos of him rapping about rape were discovered on YouTube.

Since then, Fountain has addressed the impact that his firing has had on his life.