A single mother has earned praise for her dedication to co-parenting and blending her family after filming the moment her ex-husband proposed to his girlfriend.

Leah, from Richland, Michigan, who goes by the username @blinkerthanks on TikTok, uploaded a video of the proposal earlier this month. In the clip, which she said she filmed, her ex-husband Steve could be seen embracing his girlfriend Shonda before bending down on one knee to present her with a ring.

In a text caption on the video, Leah wrote: “This weekend I got to be there when my ex-husband proposed to his girlfriend… She is the kind of woman I have prayed would come into his life.”

As the video continued to capture the emotional moment, Leah revealed that she is so supportive of her ex-husband’s new partner because she is “incredible with our daughters and they love her so much,” and because she “respects the co-parenting relationship” Leah and her ex have for their children.

Leah then filmed as her and her ex-husband’s two daughters congratulated the newly engaged couple with cards and flowers, with Shonda seen hugging each of the girls in return.

“On top of all of that… she has become my friend…my family even,” Leah continued in a text caption on the video. “I love her with all my heart.”

The mother of two then added a message to her ex-husband, writing: “And to my ex: thank you for letting me be a part of this moment and sharing her with me.”

“Welcome to the home team Shonda… we love you,” Leah concluded the video.

As of 12 April, the video has been viewed nearly six million times, with hundreds of viewers applauding the sweet moment and the relationship the former couple share.

“This here is co-parenting goals, well done to you both! The respect and love you have shows. Congratulations,” one person wrote.

Another said: “I love how happy you are for them. What a beautiful little blended family. Hoping for [your] continued happiness as a family.”

“Wow this is exceptionally beautiful,” someone else added.

Others praised the family for the example they are setting for their children, with one person writing: “That’s so beautiful. You all are an awesome example of how it should be done. So much respect,” while another said: “The example you are setting for your children… I have no words! You are amazing.”

Speaking to Today about her and Steve’s relationship, Leah revealed that the pair were college sweethearts who got married in 2007.

However, according to Steve, the marriage didn’t work because they were both young and “very emotionally immature”.

“We were two best friends who never should have gotten married in the first place. The romance and connection that you need in a marriage wasn’t there for us,” Leah told the outlet, adding that the marriage suffered as a result of verbal abuse and her “alcohol addiction”.

The couple ultimately divorced in 2016, at which point they said they blocked each other’s numbers and only communicated through email.

Leah and her ex-husband reconciled their relationship as co-parents shortly after the end of Steve’s second marriage, at which point they acknowledged how important it was to put aside their feelings to prioritise their children.

“The only way we could make it work is to prioritise our children and put aside our feelings for one another,” Leah said. “We were able to forgive each other.”

When it comes to navigating co-parenting, Steve told Today that the family “make it work” by doing what they “think is best,” rather than relying on a typical custody agreement.

According to Leah, her relationship with her ex-husband became even better when Shonda entered the picture, as she said she could tell his girlfriend “really loves” their daughters.

Leah also revealed that it was her idea to bring her daughters over to the couple’s house, and to film her ex-husband’s proposal.

As for how Shonda felt about her partner’s ex-wife being present at her proposal, Leah said her daughters’ soon-to-be stepmother “thanked [her] for being there”.

The Independent has contacted Leah for comment.