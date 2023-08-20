James Blunt claims he changed his age on his Wikipedia page

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

James Blunt has claimed that he edited his Wikipedia page so it says he is younger than his real age.

The pop singer, who is known for his tongue-in-cheek sense of humour, apparently tinkered with the online encyclopedia so it states he is two years younger than he actually is.

“If you look at my Wikipedia page, it will say that I’m 47 – I’m actually 49,” Blunt told the Guardian. “That’s because I changed the entry.”

At the time of writing, Blunt’s Wikipedia page stated that he is 49.

In the same interview, Blunt looked back on the difficulties of balancing work and raising two children.

He married Sofia Wellesley, the daughter of Lord and Lady John Henry Wellesley, in 2014.

While speaking at the Oxford Union in 2016, Blunt confirmed that they’d welcomed a son, and have since had a second. In the interview with The Guardian, he spoke about how becoming a father had effected his priorities.

“Being hands-on with my kids when I can is important,” he said, before going on to note times in his life when he wasn’t able to be as present.

“I am away for long periods. With my second child, I left the day after the birth for nine months. Fatherhood changed my priorities. I was selfish. Now these little people are far more important than me.”

Elsewhere in the interview, published on Saturday (19 August), the singer-songwriter spoke about his own experiences of having distance from his parents at a young age.

Prior to attending Harrow School, a private school founded in the 16th century, Blunt attended Elstree School in Woolhampton, Berkshire.

James Blunt (Getty Images)

“I boarded at school from the age of seven,” he noted. “My parents dropped me off and walked away. On day three, I asked the matron, ‘When will I see Mum and Dad again?’ I was told Christmas. This was September.

“I never really saw them again until I got famous.”

Blunt was also close friends with the actor Carrie Fisher, whom he called his “American mother”. Fisher died in December 2016 of sleep apnoea but also had cocaine, morphine and ecstasy in her system at the time of her death.

The singer called the Star Wars actor’s passing his “greatest sadness”, adding: “I was with her the day before she died. Knowing how it happened, I wish I’d been able to do something. Have an impact.

“It’s taken me a long time to write a song about her. It’s on this album. It’s about what I wish I could’ve said to her when she was alive. What I wish I could say to her now.”

James Blunt’s seventh studio album, Who We Used To Be, will be released on 27 October.