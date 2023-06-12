Jessie J announces name of her and Chanan Safir Colman’s baby boy

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jessie J has revealed the name of her newborn baby, who she welcomed last month with partner Chanan Safir Colman.

The “Domino” singer has been enjoying being a new mother and celebrated her son’s one-month milestone on Sunday (11 June).

Today (Monday 12 June), she posted a new photograph of her baby boy and wrote in the caption: “Mans like… Sky Safir Cornish Colman.”

Jessie, whose full name is Jessica Cornish, also shared several snaps from the day she gave birth to Sky on her Instagram Stories.

In one photo, she is pictured still in her hospital dressing gown with her son on her chest. In one photo, she is making a fist pump gesture, indicating her happiness at having given birth.

Another post is a selfie of her, Colman and Sky posing in front of a mirror and smiling as a family.

To mark his first month, Jessie shared a reel including the first moments of Sky’s birth. She said that the past 30 days have “felt like one long best day of my entire life”.

“Mummy and Daddy love you more than anything in this world baby boy,” she added.

Jessie also thanked her fans for following her pregnancy and motherhood journey, adding: “Please join me in sharing in my joy.”

Colman also shared a black-and-white photo of him holding Sky in his hands to commemorate the baby’s first month of life.

He wrote: “Since you were born, work, food and sleep seem completely irrelevant. When you look deep into my soul while taking the biggest s*** in my hands, I smile, when you pee all over me while I change you, I laugh, when you frantically kiss/suck on the side of my face, shoulder or neck looking for your mother’s breast, my heart smiles, and when you fall asleep on me with your arms wrapped around me, I feel complete.”

Last January, Jessie revealed that she was pregnant one year after she suffered a miscarriage. At the time, the singer said she was “so happy and terrified” to share the news and asked fans to “be gentle with me”.

Announcing the birth of her son, she wrote on her Instagram Story that her heart “grew twice the size”.

Jessie J plants a kiss on her newborn son Sky’s cheek (Instagram/Jessie J)

“I am flying in love. He is magic. He is all my dreams come true. He is my whole [world]. He and I are both doing great,” she said. “I am soaking up every second and can’t believe he is real, here, and mine.”

The singer previously kept her baby’s father’s identity under wraps, but recently revealed that her partner is the Danish-Israeli basketball player Colman.

“I struggle to keep things private. I think if you know me you know that. I want to protect people I love and keep it for just myself...and then so often I think f*** it because life is short but I don’t want to regret it,” she said in an Instagram post.

Cornish shared that she met Colman during a difficult time after she had dealt with her miscarriage in 2021 and described him as a “beam of light”.

“He lit up my dark days. It was a whirlwind love and a miracle that we fell pregnant naturally with not one issue during,” she recalled.