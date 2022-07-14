Khloe Kardashian expecting a second child with Tristan Thompson via surrogate

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting a second child together via a surrogate.

The reality TV star and NBA basketball player – who have had a tumultuous relationship since 2016 due to Thompson’s repeated infidelity – already have a four-year-old daughter named True.

A representative for Kardashian confirmed the news in a statement to Sky News.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” the representative said.

“Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.

“We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

According to reports by US media, the birth of the baby is “imminent”.

This timeline suggests that the decision to conceive the baby would have been made before it was revealed in December 2021 that Thompson had fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

Court documents showed that Thompson had slept with Nichols in March 2021, while he was in a relationship with Kardashian.

Thompson admitted to spending the night with Nichols in Houston on his 30th birthday on 13 March, the day after Kardashian threw an extravagant birthday party for him in California on 12 March.

A recent episode of The Kardashians documented Khloe’s reaction to the infidelity. Reading the court documents while on the phone to older sister Kim, the Good American founder is heard saying: “What the f*** is this?”

She later tells younger half-sister Kendall Jenner: “I wanted to believe that Tristan could change. I wanted to trust him.”

In an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ series Lady Parts in March 2021, Kardashian disclosed that she and Thompson were preparing to have another child, and that they had created embryos.

“We realised that my eggs aren’t strong enough to be frozen. They should be mixed immediately with sperm to make embryos. So I actually have made embryos,” Khloe said.

Kardashian and Thompson’s on-off relationship began in 2016, with the couple confirming their romance on social media on Halloween.

The reality TV star announced she was pregnant with their first child, True, in December 2017.

In 2018, TMZ published a video of Thompson kissing a woman at a hookah lounge in Washington DC. The publication claimed the footage had been recorded in October 2017, while Kardashian was pregnant.

Later in 2019, Kardashian publicly criticised Jordyn Woods, the former best friend of her half-sister, Kylie Jenner, for kissing Thompson at a party.

In January this year, Thompson issued a public statement saying he takes “full responsibility” for fathering a child with Nichols.

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” he said.

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you.

“I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”