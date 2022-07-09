Jump to content
(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

Kim Kardashian says pre-Met Gala diet gave her psoriatic arthritis: ‘I was freaking out’

‘I had to go to a rheumatologist who put me on a steroid,’ says reality TV star

Olivia Petter
Saturday 09 July 2022 09:55
Kim Kardashian has revealed that the diet she went on before the Met Gala gave her psoriatic arthritis.

The reality TV star explained how she usually eats a plant-based diet but followed a new regime for three weeks prior to the event – and it included eating real meat.

“Psoriasis broke out over my body and I got psoriatic arthritis, so I couldn’t really move my hands,” she told Allure.

“I had to go to a rheumatologist who put me on a steroid. I was freaking out. I cut out the meat again, and it’s calmed down.”

Kardashian also spoke about the controversy surrounding her weight loss prior to the Met Gala in order to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday” gown that she borrowed for the occasion.

The sheer dress was previously worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962 when she sang to President John F Kennedy on his 45th birthday. As the 60-year-old dress could not be altered, Kardashian revealed to Vogue that she lost 16 pounds in three weeks in order to wear it to the Met Gala.

“If I was starving and doing it really unhealthy, I would say that, of course, that’s not a good message,” Kardashian said of her weight loss.

“But I had a nutritionist, I had a trainer. I have never drunk more water in my life. I don’t see the criticism for other people when they lost weight for roles — they are [considered] geniuses for their craft.

Kim Kardashian attended the Met Gala with her boyfriend, Pete Davidson

(Getty Images)

“There are so many things out there that are so not accurate and not true.”

When told that some people might not have compassion for her, Kardashian responded: “I think I’ve always just been the underdog.”

