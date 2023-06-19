Louis Tomlinson’s sister Phoebe, 19, announces pregnancy on social media

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Louis Tomlinson’s little sister, Phoebe Tomlinson, has announced that she’s pregnant with her first child.

The 19-year-old shared a video on Instagram on Monday to reveal that she’s expecting a child with her boyfriend, Jack Varley. The black-and-white footage, which was set to Ellie Goulding’s “How Long Will I Love You,” began with Phoebe looking at her positive pregnancy test in shock and excitement before showing the test to her partner.

Phoebe’s video continued with her documenting the happy reactions from her twin sister, Daisy, and her father, Mark Tomlinson, to the baby news. The influencer went on to share a picture of an ultrasound, a onesie that read: “Coming soon baby Varley,” and a teddy bear.

After sharing a clip of herself cradling her baby bump, she included a video taken by her sister, Lottie Tomlinson, as Lottie and her son, Lucky, joined the mother-to-be for an ultrasound appointment. The video ended with a shot of two onesies.

In the caption, Phoebe hinted at her baby’s due date, writing: “Our little miracle, joining us this winter.”

While the One Direction singer has not yet commented on his sister’s Instagram video, some of her other family members did. “Can’t wait to meet you baby,” Lottie wrote, while Daisy commented red hearts and multiple emojis of a face holding back tears.

Many fans and friends of the UK influencer also took to the comments to share their well-wishes and congratulatory messages.

“Oh my god I’m crying!! Congratulations,” YouTuber Anastasia Kingsnorth wrote.

“Aw congrats!!! Most amazing journey coming up!!” another one of Phoebe’s followers wrote, while a third added: “Congratulations beautiful girl! You were made for this.”

Other fans said they were eager to see Louis’ response to the baby news.

“Just imagine how happy Lou was with the news, congratulations,” one wrote, while another added: “We’re very sure Uncle Louis is so excited to meet you baby!!”

Phoebe also shared two photos of herself looking at her baby bump on TikTok to announce the news.

Louis, who has his stepfather’s last name, has also been vocal about being involved in his siblings’ lives after their mother’s death in 2016. During an interview with The Telegraph in 2020, he called himself “a kind of second parent” to Daisy and Phoebe.

“Without being too soppy, I like looking after people, it’s cool,” he explained. At the time, he confessed that he was using some of his money to help pay for his sisters’ private school education.