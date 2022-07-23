Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra share rare glimpse of baby daughter Malti

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have shared a rare photo of their newborn daughter as they celebrate the Bollywood actor’s 40th birthday in Mexico.

Chopra rung in the milestone birthday with a large group of family and friends, including her mother Madhu, on a sun-soaked trip planned by Jonas.

The couple – who married in 2018 – were joined by the latest addition to their family, Malti Marie, who also turned six months old this week.

In a photograph shared to her Instagram account, Chopra is seen wearing an all-yellow crochet outfit as she holds baby Malti.

Malti is dressed for the occasion in a light pink tulle skirt adorned with pompoms and a lace headband decorated with a bow. She is also wearing a grey top that reads “6 months”.

Malti is six months old (Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Jonas stands next to them smiling while holding a cake with a placard reading: “Happy 6 months birthday MM.”

Chopra protected Malti’s privacy by covering her face with a white heart emoji.

“So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far),” Chopra captioned the post.

“The most incredible celebrations, planned and executed to perfection by ️my [love] @nickjonas. Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday… you really know how to love baby. I’m a lucky girl.”

She thanked her followers and friends for all the birthday love, writing that their messages “made the day even brighter”.

“Here’s to the beginning of the rest of my life. Grateful and blessed,” Chopra added.

Jonas and Chopra married in 2018 after less than a year of dating. They welcomed Malti, who was born via surrogate, in January.

In May, on Mother’s Day, Jonas revealed that Malti spent her first 100 days in a neonatal intensive care unit.

Reflecting on the first three months of Malti’s life, he wrote: “Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.

“We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way.

“Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you.”