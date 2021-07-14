Olly Murs defends girlfriend Amelia Tanks against trolls saying she looks ‘too manly’

Olly Murs has blasted trolls on social media who criticise his girlfriend, bodybuilding champion Amelia Tank, for appearing “too manly”.

The singer spoke about how proud he was of Tank after she was crowned the overall UK winner of the Pure Elite fitness model competition in June.

Tank, 29, spent six months training for the bodybuilding competition. Murs posted a photograph of himself celebrating with her after she was crowned the overall winner at the event in Margate.

The bodybuilder and banker has been taking part in pro fitness competitions for the past four years. According to The Tab, Tank eats an intense diet of lean protein and vegetables, and lifts weights six days a week.

Despite their hard work, female bodybuilders are often subjected to sexist comments for pushing their bodies outside what is perceived to be a “normal” feminine physique.

Speaking to The Sun, Murs said people who “say nasty things” about Tank’s body are “insecure” about their own.

“Unfortunately the world we live in means people have a platform to say nasty things,” he said.

“There must be an insecurity in them – they decide to be nasty because they know that they can never get a body like that.

“But anyone looking at her photos and saying she looks too manly, I mean, what are they even seeing?”

Murs went on to describe Tank as looking “incredible” and said people look at her with “loads of admiration” when she walks into the gym.

“I get so many people saying, ‘Oh my god, your girlfriend looks amazing’,” he added.

Murs, who started dating Tank in 2019, added that he admired his girlfriend “even more than I did before” after seeing how much time she invests in sculpting her body for competitions.

He said he used to dismiss “hot-looking people” who were “all fit and ripped”, but now he understands how much work goes into achieving such a physique.

“That’s why it was so emotional seeing her on stage because I felt like I’d been on that journey with her,” he said.

“I understood how tough it is mentally as well as physically to go through that transformation.”