Sia has opened up about the painful experience she underwent after her divorce from ex-husband Erik Anders Lang.

The “Chandelier” singer, 47, spoke candidly about her mental health in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1 on 13 September. “Well, actually, the truth is that I had just been every now and again writing a song here or there for the last six, seven years,” Sia said while discussing her forthcoming album, Reasonable Woman.

"I got divorced and that really threw me for a loop,” she explained. “That was such a dark time that I was in bed for three years, really, really severely depressed. And so I couldn’t really do anything for that period of time.”

However, the “Unstoppable” singer was able to record “just little bits and pieces here and there” of her new music, and eventually felt inspired to create an album.

“Finally, it just turned out we had enough songs to make an album, enough good ones,” Sia continued. “I just rely on my management to tell me when we’ve got enough good ones, because I don’t really... I can tell when I think one is particularly good, I think I can tell, but they tell me when we’ve got 11 or 12 or 13 enough good ones, real good ones.”

Sia, whose full name Sia Kate Isobelle Furler, was previously married to filmmaker Erik Anders Lang. The former couple were married at the Grammy-winner’s Palm Springs home in August 2014. However, they filed for divorce two years later, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

These days, the “Cheap Thrills” singer has moved on with husband Dan Bernad. The couple were married last May during an intimate wedding ceremony in Italy with “just four” guests present.

Sia has managed to keep many details about her relationship with Bernad private, sharing only one picture with him on Instagram last year. “Pride forever! #lgbtqia+ #LAFC #22 also just finished my next album! A great day all round!” she captioned the post, which featured Bernad.

According to People, the couple tied the knot during a candlelit ceremony at Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana’s Villa Olivetta in Portofino, Italy – the same venue where Kourtney Kardashian married Travis Barker in May 2022.

The bride wore a lace mermaid wedding gown, complete with a matching, nude sheer veil, while Bernad chose a light-coloured tuxedo for the nuptials. They reportedly exchanged vows under an iron gazebo, adorned with pink, purple, yellow, and white flowers.

In 2020, Sia announced she had become a grandmother at the age of 44 - one year after she adopted two adult sons. Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe at the time, she revealed that one of her adopted sons had just become a father.

“My youngest son just had two babies, I’m just immediately horrified,” she quipped. “No, I’m cool. They call me Nana. I’m trying to get them to call me Lovey, like Kris [Jenner]. I’m like: ‘Call me Lovey’... I’m a f***ing grandma!”