Steve Irwin’s children have paid tribute to the Australian zookeeper and conservationist on the 16th anniversary of his death.

In a post to Instagram on Sunday (4 September), Irwin’s daughter, Bindi, 24, shared a photograph of her younger self holding a baby crocodile while sitting on a boat with her late father.

The Crocodile Hunter star died in September 2006 aged 44 after he was pierced in the chest by a short-tail stingray while filming in the Great Barrier Reef. Bindi was eight years old at the time.

“Grandpa Crocodile, I know you would’ve been the most incredible grandfather because you were such an extraordinary dad,” Bindi captioned the post. “Thank you for being an amazing guardian angel for Grace.”

Bindi and her husband, Chandler Powell welcomed their first child, a daughter named Grace, in March 2021.

The couple previously revealed that Grace’s middle names were chosen to honour Irwin.

“Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light,” Bindi wrote on Instagram shortly after giving birth. “Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s.

Bindi explained: “Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell, and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad.”

The anniversary of Irwin’s death also coincided with Father’s Day in Australia.

Irwin’s son, Robert, also paid tribute to his father on Instagram. In the photograph, baby Robert dons camouflage trousers as he is held by his father.

“It’s Father’s Day today in Australia, and I am sending my love to those who are missing their dad today,” Robert wrote.

“I cherish all the good times with my dad and feel grateful to be able to keep his memory and legacy alive.”