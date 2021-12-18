Woman whose dog was stolen finds pet for sale 200 miles away
Two of Jane Jenkins’ dogs were stolen in January; one is still missing
A woman whose dogs were stolen has tracked one of them down almost 200 miles away after scouring the internet.
Jane Jenkin, a licensed breeder from Swansea in Wales had her labrador, Arthur, and cocker spaniel, Bandit, stolen from her home at the beginning of this year.
After the theft, she started searching through thousands of online adverts hoping to find her pets.
In March, she received a tip off of an online advert offering a male labrador for sale in Merseyside.
“I’ve looked at thousands of black labrador puppies, and that he was the first one that I’d actually thought, yes, that’s him,” she told the BBC.
“I couldn’t believe he was in Merseyside. And then I slightly panicked on how we were supposed to get him back.”
South Wales and Merseyside police confirmed that the pup was in fact Arthur and he has now been returned home.
The owner of the house where he was found was arrested but was later released without charge after telling police that he had bought the dog from someone else.
But, almost 12 months after the theft on 13 January, Bandit is still missing.
Jenkins described Bandit as having an “unusual colour”, which leads her to believe she was stolen for breeding.
Jenkins has been posting regularly to her Facebook page, providing updates on her search and pleading for Bandit’s safe return.
In an update on 26 November, Jenkins said the safe return of Bandit is the only thing she wants for Christmas.
“I am honestly desperate please may I have my girl back,” she wrote.
“Ever since she’s gone, I have existed and now I feel like I’m having heart flicking with aches in my chest.”
“Please hand her over to a vet or warden, just say you found her. She’s the only thing I’ve wanted.”
