Here’s how to celebrate World Mental Health Day 2024

World Mental Health Day 2024 urges people to take stock and prioritize collective wellbeing.

On October 10, the world will celebrate another pivotal World Mental Health Day. This year’s official theme, “It is Time to Prioritize Mental Health in the Workplace,” highlights the importance of fostering supportive work environments.

Gone are the days when work and mental health existed in separate bubbles. With burnout, anxiety, and job-related stress all on the rise, they’re intertwined more than ever before. From dealing with chronic stress to depressive episodes, it’s clear that avoiding conversations about mental health at work is no longer optional. This year’s theme serves as a call to action to stop treating mental health as an afterthought, and embed it into the very fabric of workplace culture.

Why mental health matters now more than ever

Workplace stress has hit an all-time high in recent years. Whether it’s grappling with post-pandemic adjustment, rising economic pressures, or the relentless pace of modern work, employees everywhere are feeling the weight. Mental health can no longer be confined to personal lives — it affects job performance, creativity, engagement, and overall life satisfaction.

In a statement, Tsuyoshi Akiyama — the president of the World Federation for Mental Health — credited the Covid-19 pandemic with shining a light global mental health crisis.

“The Covid-19 pandemic pulled the curtain back on the dramatic need to address mental health issues in the workplace,” he wrote. “Today, around the world, enlightened leaders strive to meet their duty of care, recognizing that addressing the mental health needs of their workforce is not only beneficial for individuals but also for healthy and high-performing organizations.”

The statistics don’t lie: burnout, anxiety, and depression are increasingly becoming workplace epidemics. According to a 2024 research series by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), they found 44 percent of 1,405 surveyed US-based employees feel burned out at work. Meanwhile, 45 percent feel “emotionally drained” from their work, and 51 percent feel “used up” at the end of the workday.

There’s also an alarming economic cost when mental health goes untreated. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that depression and anxiety result in the loss of 12 billion working days globally each year, costing the global economy $1 trillion annually. The financial burden in the US alone is immense, with productivity losses from mental health issues continuing to rise. Addressing workplace mental health isn’t just about individual well-being; it’s an investment in a healthier, more productive workforce that can transform the economy and corporate culture alike.

However, where there’s stress, there are also opportunities for change.

How you can celebrate World Mental Health Day 2024

Whether you’re an employee or employer, this year’s World Mental Health Day offers countless ways to raise awareness and take action.

Host a mental health workshop

Knowledge is power and dispelling stigmas surrounding mental health can be incredibly helpful and empowering, especially within your workplace. You can organize a seminar or workshop on stress management, work-life balance, or mental health awareness. These events can help demystify mental health struggles and create a more empathetic environment.

Start a dialogue

Sometimes, the most powerful action is simply talking. Create open forums where employees feel comfortable discussing their mental health. Anonymous surveys or feedback sessions can help highlight areas for improvement.

Encourage mindfulness breaks

Incorporating short, mindful moments throughout the workday can be a game-changer. Schedule breathing exercises, guided meditation, or just quiet time to step away from the chaos and refocus. Small shifts in the day can greatly reduce stress levels.

Advocate for flexible work hours

Flexibility can alleviate a huge amount of mental strain. If you’re in a leadership position, promote the idea of flexible working hours or remote work to allow employees more control over their schedules. If not, advocate for mental health days and fair policies in your workplace.

Organize a wellness day

Go beyond a one-day celebration by setting up a wellness fair. Offer free mental health screenings and bring in experts for one-on-one sessions. It’s all about building ongoing support.

Join global events

Multiple virtual webinars and discussions are available on World Mental Health Day. These events cover a range of topics, from coping with anxiety at work to learning how companies can build long-term mental health initiatives. By participating, you can join the global movement to transform workplace culture.