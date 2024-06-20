Full list of US 2024 federal holiday dates

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

On Thursday, July 4, the US will honor Independence Day.

Every year, on the fourth of July, the US celebrates America’s independence from Great Britain in 1776. That year, on July 2, the Continental Congress passed Richard Henry Lee’s resolution for independence. Lee, a Virginia delegate, introduced his proposal during the June 7 Continental Congress meeting at the Pennsylvania State House in Philadelphia.

On July 4, 1776, the Declaration of Independence, drafted by Thomas Jefferson, was adopted by the delegates from all 13 colonies. Though the law recognizes specific federal holidays, this does not mean that individuals working for private businesses are required to have work off.

From Veterans Day to Christmas, here are the dates of the 2024 federal holidays.

New Year’s Day: Monday, January 1

Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.: Monday, January 15

Presidents’ Day: Monday, February 19

Memorial Day: Monday, May 27

Juneteenth National Independence Day: Wednesday, June 19

Independence Day: Thursday, July 4

Labor Day: Monday, September 2

Indigenous Peoples’ Day (also observed as Columbus Day): Monday, October 14

Veterans Day: Monday, November 11

Thanksgiving Day: Thursday, November 28

Christmas Day: Wednesday, December 25

Other important days to note:

Valentine’s Day: Wednesday, February 14

St Patrick’s Day: Sunday, March 17

Good Friday: Friday, March 29

Easter: Sunday, March 31

Passover: Monday, April 22