Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans’s daughter has reportedly been denied a restraining order against her father’s girlfriend Bianca Wallace.

On Friday 23 June, it was reported that a judge at the Los Angeles Superior Court rejected 13-year-old Ella’s application for the civil harrassment protection order that was filed on 31 May.

According to MailOnline, Wallace, who lives with multiple sclerosis, was present at the hearing and was “relieved” at the verdict delivered by Judge Josh Freeman Stinn.

The Independent has contacted Gruffudd and Evans’s representatives for comment.

In her filing, Ella accused Wallace of “abuse”, alleging that the 29-year-old “slammed a door” in her head and left her with “bruises” as she tried to flee a heated argument on 26 May.

The incident allegedly occurred during one of Ella and younger sister Elsie’s overnight visits at Gruffudd’s apartment.

Ella claimed she got upset when she realised Wallace was at Gruffudd’s home “because this was an overnight visit, and I had told him in the past that I didn’t want to meet his girlfriend who was now his live-in girlfriend”.

She added that she got so upset with the Titanic star that she “threw milk on his bed, poured mustard on the floor, and threw raw oatmeal on him”.

Ella alleged her father and Wallace called her “manipulative”, “abusive” and “narcissistic” in response.

When she tried to leave the apartment, Ella’s statement continued, Wallace tried to “tried to block her” by “raising her arms”.

“I was able to make my way around her, and I opened the door,” the document reportedly continues. “I was able to walk halfway out the door, but while I was still in the door frame, the Respondent slammed the door on me, causing the door to hit me on the head as well as my arm. My arm got bruised, and I had small bump on my head.”

After the incident, Ella requested a restraining order for her and Elsie against both Wallace and Gruffudd for a period of five years.

Ioan Gruffudd of 'Liar' speaks onstage during the SundanceTV portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 29, 2017 (Getty Images)

Judge Freemann Stinn reportedly decided to hear the restraining order application against her father next month, as part of wider custody proceedings.

Evans and Gruffudd have been locked in bitter divorce proceedings since their split in 2021.

Earlier this week, the Welsh actor reportedly filed court documents claiming his ex-wife had falsely accused him and Wallace of being “child abusers”.

According to court documents seen by MailOnline, Gruffudd accused the Vampire Diaries star of setting up multiple fake Twitter accounts to spread these allegations.

In August 2022, Gruffudd obtained a three-year restraining order against Evans, which also prohibits her from mentioning him or Wallace on social media.

According to his court filing, Evans allegedly violated the terms of the order multiple times.

At Friday’s hearing, the judge also reportedly appointed a minors counsel to represent Ella and Elsie, as both their parents are seeking custody of the girls.

Evans and Gruffudd met while filming Disney’s 102 Dalmations in 2000. They married in 2007, and Evans filed for divorce 14 years later.