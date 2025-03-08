Ione Skye reveals Keanu Reeves turned her down her after steamy shower kiss

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ione Skye has opened up about a steamy interaction she had with Keanu Reeves in the 1980s.

The 54-year-old revealed in her memoir Say Everything: A Memoir, which hit shelves on Tuesday, that she developed a “huge crush” on Reeves while they were co-starring in the 1986 movie River’s Edge.

In her book, the Say Anything actor wrote that she first began acting on her crush by “stalking” Reeves — who is six years her senior — while he was in his trailer between scenes.

At one point, she visited his apartment and tried to kiss him, which he attempted to get out of by telling her that he was going to go take a shower. However, Skye followed him into the bathroom.

“Keanu turned on the water and stood with his back to me, hand in the stream, staring up at the showerhead. I maneuvered between him and the open shower curtain, water spraying my back,” her book read.

“His beautiful neck was right there, so close I could lick it, so I did. I zeroed in on his beautiful throat, sucking and making out with it. He made a low, growly noise and I felt my stomach turn nicely. ‘Oh,’ I heard myself say. The room was thick with steam, my wet T-shirt sticking to me, wanting to be peeled off.”

Skye recalled ‘stalking’ Reeves while he was in his trailer ( Getty Images )

Skye then tried to unfasten Reeves’s belt buckle before he grabbed her wrist and told her he wasn’t interested. “I broke out with a quick, shocked laugh. ‘Sorry!’” the memoir continued.

“‘No, don't be,’ said Keanu, releasing my wrist. We were still stuck together, breathing hard. I pressed my face, red from the kiss and now embarrassment, into his chest.”

“’Let me, ah, get you a dry shirt,’” he said to her.

“Damn,” Skye thought. “Even the way he’d rejected me was charming.”

The next day on set, Skye said being around Reeves was only “a little awkward.”

During another portion of the book, Skye wrote about sleeping with her Say Anything co-star John Cusack years after they filmed the movie together.

Recalling a dinner party with her fiancé, designer David Netto, and some friends who loved the movie, she wrote: “We talked about the film and what John Cusack was like. I told them we’d had a sweet friendship and I'd always admired him and he'd never felt at home in LA so had recently moved back to Chicago.”

“I did not mention that I'd slept with Johnny after my divorce because I’d needed to get him out of my system and it had worked — now I knew we were meant to be in love only in the movies,” she added casually.