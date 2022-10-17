Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

James Corden branded ‘tiny cretin of a man’ and banned from NYC restaurant over alleged treatment of staff

The restaurant owner says Corden has been ‘the most abusive customer’

Chelsea Ritschel
New York
Monday 17 October 2022 21:50
Comments
(Getty Images for BFI)

James Corden has been branded a “tiny cretin of a man” and banned from New York City restaurant Balthazar over his alleged treatment of the staff.

Keith McNally, a New York City restaurateur and owner of the restaurant, shared his decision on Instagram on Monday, where he shared a photo of the comedian and wrote: “James Corden is a hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny cretin of a man.”

He went on to call Corden “the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago” and said, in true restaurant lingo, that he “86’d Corden.

McNally’s post elaborates on “two examples of the funny man’s treatment of my staff,” with the restaurant owner claiming that Corden also behaved similarly at his former restaurant, Cafe Luxembourg, a few years back.

Recommended

The Independent has contacted a representative for Corden regarding the allegations and McNally for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in