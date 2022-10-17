James Corden branded ‘tiny cretin of a man’ and banned from NYC restaurant over alleged treatment of staff
The restaurant owner says Corden has been ‘the most abusive customer’
James Corden has been branded a “tiny cretin of a man” and banned from New York City restaurant Balthazar over his alleged treatment of the staff.
Keith McNally, a New York City restaurateur and owner of the restaurant, shared his decision on Instagram on Monday, where he shared a photo of the comedian and wrote: “James Corden is a hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny cretin of a man.”
He went on to call Corden “the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago” and said, in true restaurant lingo, that he “86’d Corden.
McNally’s post elaborates on “two examples of the funny man’s treatment of my staff,” with the restaurant owner claiming that Corden also behaved similarly at his former restaurant, Cafe Luxembourg, a few years back.
The Independent has contacted a representative for Corden regarding the allegations and McNally for comment.
