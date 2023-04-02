Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates daughter Ruby for Trans Day of Visibility

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jamie Lee Curtis has declared her “total solidarity” with daughter Ruby in recognition of Trans Day of Visibility on Friday (31 March).

The Oscar-winning actor, 64, has been a fierce supporter of trans rights ever since Ruby came out as trans in 2020.

Posting a sweet photograph of mother and daughter hugging on her Instagram account, Curtis wrote: “As a mother, I stand in total solidarity with my children as they move forward in the universe as their authentic selves with their own minds and bodies and ideas.

“On this trans visibility day my daughter and I are visible.”

Ruby publicly shared that she was trans in 2021, a year after she came out to her parents, Curtis and comedy director Christopher Guest.

Curtis announced the news with Ruby’s permission in an interview with AARP The Magazine. She said she and Guest “have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby”.

The couple have two adopted children, including Ruby, and another daughter Annie, 34.

In an interview with People, Ruby described how it felt when she was preparing to come out to her parents.

“It was scary – just the sheer fact of telling them something about me they didn’t know. It was intimidating, but I wasn’t worried. They had been so accepting of me my entire life,” she said.

Last month, Curtis won her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All at Once.

She later introduced her golden statue as having they/them pronouns in honour of Ruby.

“In support of my daughter Ruby, I’m having them be a ‘they/them’. I’m just going to call them ‘them’,” she told NBC’s Today show. “They are doing great. They are settling in.”

The Halloween star also previously weighed in on the “complicated” topic of gender-neutral awards categories.

Sharing her thoughts on the subject after her Oscar win, Curtis said she approached it as “the mother of a trans daughter”.

“Of course, inclusivity then involves the bigger question which is, how do you include everyone when there are binary choices? [It’s] very difficult and as the mother of a trans daughter, I completely understand that.

“And yet, to degender that category, I’m concerned will diminish the opportunities for more women which is something I also have been working hard to try to promote.”