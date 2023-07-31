Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lisa Kudrow celebrated her 60th birthday on Sunday (30 July), with a number of lovely tributes from her close friends and former co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox.

The trio became known for their roles in the long-running sitcom Friends, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. They have been close friends in real life ever since.

Aniston shared a mix of throwback and more recent photos on her Instagram page, featuring their other co-stars Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

Her post contained photos of her giving Kudrow a kiss on the head as well as embracing in their younger days, and smiling with Cox while out for dinner.

The Morning Show star wrote in the caption: “Please join me in celebrating one of my favourite people on the planet. LISA KUDROW!! She’s been my friend and family for nearly 30 incredible years.

“I cherish you… I love you, my sweet Floosh,” she continued, using a nickname for Kudrow. “One of the most talented comedians/actors I’ve had the great honour to work with for all these glorious years and more to come! Happy Lisa’s Birthday!”

Kudrow thanked her friend and wrote in a comment: “My Joooiest Joooo I love you beyond my dear friend forever!”

Cox also shared a carousel of images, including selfies of her and Kudrow, on her Instagram account. The last photo in her set was of the cast of Friends during the filming of their Friends: The Reunion TV special in 2021.

“Happy Birthday, my Loot. This is my second attempt: ChatGPT didn’t give you nearly the amount of love I feel for you,” Cox wrote in the caption, joking that she had used the artificial intelligence (AI) generator to try and create a birthday wish.

“You are the smartest, funniest, most thoughtful person. I always feel seen and loved when I’m around you. That’s the gift you give to those you love.”

Kudrow replied: “Oh Cahoot. I love you so much and guess what? I always feel seen by YOU.”

On her own social media page, Kudrow shared an Instagram Story post of herself smiling and making a wish in front of a birthday cake with two large candles showing the number “60” on top.

Lisa Kudrow celebrates her 60th birthday (Instagram/Lisa Kudrow)

She wrote: “Thanks for all the birthday wishes. This wish is for all of you!”

Aniston, Kudrow and Cox frequently spend time with one another and have previously shared photos from each other’s houses.

In 2021, Kudrow opened up about her close bond with Aniston and revealed that her son used to think the latter was his mother because he grew up on the set of Friends.

Speaking to Conan O’Brien, the Comeback star explained how her son Julian got “a little confused” and would “fly into” Aniston’s lap.

“She’s a love bug and that made sense,” she said. “And I was always glad for anyone that Julian felt love for and felt from. But then at home, she’d be on TV and he’d go, ‘Mommy!’”